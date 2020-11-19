ADL views PM's Ten Point Plan as a step in the right direction

With demand for new vehicles declining in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, inaction to date has put thousands of green jobs in bus manufacturing and the wider supply chain at risk, suppressing an industry that will play a pivotal role in the UK's green recovery. To realise the benefits of this announcement, orders need to be placed imminently to ensure delivery as early as possible in 2021.

Paul Davies, ADL President & Managing Director, said: "This is the very first step in honouring commitments to invest in green buses and will bring back much-needed demand in a sector whose expertise and capacity is essential as the United Kingdom seeks to build a more sustainable future.

"An investment in British built green buses is an investment in British communities that benefits the nation's economy. As the industry's leader we remain eager to see this announcement become a reality and put thousands of zero-emission vehicles on Britain's roads. We stand ready to help drive the nation's green recovery."

About NFI

With operations in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL") is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK's largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

