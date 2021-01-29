ADL and Kiwi Bus Builders welcome New Zealand funding for electric buses

The funding to be given to councils for the procurement of zero emission buses is part of a series of measures intended to help meet New Zealand's 2050 carbon neutral target that have been announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Transport Minister Michael Wood. By decarbonising the bus fleet, the country aims to prevent up to 4.5 million tonnes of CO 2 emissions.

ADL recently announced that it will assemble zero emission buses locally in New Zealand, renewing a partnership with local manufacturer Kiwi Bus Builders. ADL's electric buses for New Zealand are part of the BYD ADL Enviro200EV range using latest BYD iron phosphate battery and driveline technology. In addition to two-axle models, the partners will produce 12.6m long, three-axle electric buses, which ADL has designed for the specific requirements of bus operation in New Zealand by carrying 78 passengers without the requirement of an overweight permit.

Richard Drummond, Managing Director of Kiwi Bus Builders, said: "We are primed to kick start the partnership, we have already started the process to create apprenticeships, creating jobs and supporting jobs that have been lost due to the coronavirus. This is in line with the New Zealand Government's plan to build the economy back stronger."

ADL President & Managing Director, Paul Davies, said: "With a strong track record of innovation and as a member of NFI Group, we are leveraging global expertise in the design and deployment of clean buses while collaborating in close partnership with our customers by tailoring our vehicles to their requirements and assembling them locally. Together with Kiwi Bus Builders, we look forward to helping councils across New Zealand deliver on the Government's commitments for a sustainable future."

