Adglobe selects Montréal for its first studio in Canada

The Japanese video game and 3D production specialist

chooses Montréal to explore real-time technologies

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Adglobe Inc., a Japanese video game and 3D production studio, announces the opening of an office in Montréal under the name adglobe Canada. Via this expansion, the company seeks to consolidate its expertise in the video game industry by backing Montréal's expertise. Some 50 people will be hired in the coming months.

"We are always on the lookout for the best talent for our nine studios, and are pleased to now have access to Québec's pool of talent," said Hiroyuki Kobayashi, President and CEO of adglobe. "Our productions have a strong Japanese art style and so, we offer a unique opportunity for Montréal's specialists to develop targeted expertise."

Already well established in Asia, adglobe now seeks to explore new avenues in order to step up its presence around the world. "One of the Montréal studio's missions will be to develop different markets related to real-time solutions," adds Jean-Normand Bucci, Studio Manager, adglobe Canada. "We aim to take advantage of the technologies that drive the video game industry and that now offer unprecedented opportunities for interactivity and immediacy."

The company already has a number of projects in the pipeline. "We are ambitious; we have several ideas in mind and we are always looking to improve our products and services. That's why Montréal's expertise is an essential asset to our studio," says Hiroyuki Kobayashi.

Montréal International, the Greater Montréal economic promotion agency, welcomes the arrival of adglobe to the region. "Thanks to its unique characteristics, adglobe Canada will be able to carve out a place for itself in Montréal's creative ecosystem," affirms Stéphane Paquet, Vice President of Foreign Investments and International Organizations at Montréal International. "The Québec video game industry has enjoyed fantastic growth in recent years, with an increase of 42% in the number of companies since 2015. Today, the city is known and recognized for its creative talents, making it the 5th biggest in the world in this sector."

Investissement Québec, which has the role of attracting new foreign investment to Québec and supporting international subsidiaries that locate here so they can continue to grow and invest, hailed adglobe's project.

"We're delighted about adglobe's decision to open a studio here in Québec. Our video game and multimedia sector is solid and bursting with talent: these factors are major assets that won adglobe's management over. We're proud to have helped tip the scales in favour of Québec, and our metropolis, in the decision this key player in video game development made to continue its expansion," affirmed Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO of Investissement Québec

About adglobe Inc. (www.adglobe.co.jp or www.adglobe.ca)

Adglobe Inc. is a well-established studio headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 2010, the company benefits from strong expertise in software engineering, video game production, as well as in VR/AR product development and artificial intelligence solutions.

With a workforce of 350 people in 9 studios worldwide, adglobe Inc. has collaborated with a number of internationally renowned partners such as Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Square Enix Co., NetEase Games, Genesis Healthcare Co. and XCom Global Inc.

About Montréal International (www.montrealinternational.com)

Created in 1996, Montréal International is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community and the City of Montréal. MI's mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment (companies and start-ups), international organizations, strategic workers and international students by offering them support services tailored to their needs.

About Investissement Québec (www.investquebec.com/quebec )

Investissement Québec's mission is to promote the growth of investment in Québec, thereby contributing to economic development and job creation in all regions. The Corporation provides companies with a full range of financial solutions, including loans, loan guarantees and equity investment, to support them at all stages of their development. In addition, it is responsible for the administration of tax measures and the prospecting of foreign investments.

SOURCE Montréal International

For further information: Media Contacts : Nicky Ruyichi Bayani, Office Manger, adglobe Canada, 514-867-4860, bayani@adglobe.ca; Ariane Lafrenière, Advisor, Communications, Montréal International, 514-987-9327, ariane.lafreniere@mtlintl.com; Isabelle Fontaine, Senior Director, Public and Government Affairs, Investissement Québec, isabelle.fontaine@invest-Québec.com

Related Links

www.montrealinternational.com

