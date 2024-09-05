Three-Month and Six-Month Periods Ended July 31, 2024

TERREBONNE, QC, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX) will publish the results the 3-month and 6-month periods ended July 31, 2024, on September 12, 2024, at 07:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Mr. Jean-François Boursier, Chief Financial Officer of ADF Group Inc. will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) to discuss the Corporation's most recent results and outlook for the coming quarters.

A question-and-answer session from financial analysts will follow ADF's presentation where, along with Mr. Boursier, Mr. Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer will be available to answer questions.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you can register with your phone number on https://link.meetingpanel.com/?id=64653 to receive an instant automatic reminder.

You can also join the conference call with operator assistance by dialing 1 (888) 510-2154 a few minutes prior to the conference call scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m, September 12, 2024, until September 19, 2024, by dialing 1 (888) 660-6345; followed by the access code 64653 #.

The conference call (audio) will also be available at www.adfgroup.com. Members of the media are invited to join in listening mode.

SOURCE ADF Group Inc.

For more information: ADF Group Inc., Public Relations Department, T. (450) 965-1911 (#2283), E. [email protected]