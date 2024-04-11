ADF GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 Français

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenues of $331.0 million, up by $80.1 million or 32% from the previous fiscal year.
  • Net income of $37.6 million, up by 152% from the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.
  • Cash flow from operations of $77.9 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024.
  • The Corporation's order backlog (1) reached $510.9 million as at January 31, 2024.

ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX) recorded revenues of $331.0 million during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, compared with $250.9 million the previous fiscal year. 

Gross margin, as a percentage of revenues (1), went from 14.2% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, to 22.0% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. This increase as a percentage of revenues is explained by a higher fabrication volume, generating better absorption of fixed costs, and by the improvement in internal efficiency generated by investments made in recent years in robotization and increased automation of fabrication processes at ADF's plant located in Terrebonne, Quebec.

Earning before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) (2) for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, totalled $55.9 million, which is $29.8 million or 114% higher than at the same date a year earlier.

For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, ADF posted net income of $37.6 million ($1.15 per share basic and diluted) compared with net income of $14.9 million ($0.46 per share, basic and diluted) a year earlier.

As at January 31, 2024, the Corporation had a working capital (1) of $110.1 million, 68% more than at the same date a year ago. In addition, the Corporation generated cash flow from operating activities totalling $77.9 million during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024.

As at January 31, 2024, the Corporation's order backlog (1) stood at $510.9 million, compared with $376.5 million as at January 31, 2023. The majority of projects in hand will be completed progressively by the second semester of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026.

Financial Highlights

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2024

2023

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, and dollars per share)

$

$

Revenues

331,023

250,890

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

55,939

26,119

Income before income tax expense

46,406

16,854

Net income for the year

37,622

14,935

—    Basic and diluted per share

1.15

0.46

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

77,860

(2,612)



(In thousands)

Number

Number

Average number of outstanding shares (basic and diluted)

32,640

32,640



Outlook

"These results reflect ADF's efforts and strategies over the past few years, from the construction of our state-of-the-art fabrication plant in Great Falls, Montana nearly 10 years ago, to our investment in robotization and increased automation of our fabrication process at our Terrebonne plant, in Québec," said Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Paschini concluded, "during this period, ADF has invested over $110 million to strengthen its position as one of North America's leading fabricators of all types of steel structures and heavy steel components. Today, we are reaping the fruits of this work and the sustained efforts of all ADF employees."

________________________________

1.

The order backlog, gross margin as a percentage of revenues and working capital are additional financial measures. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section herein for the definition of these indicators.

2.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure.  Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for the definition of this indicator.

Dividend

On April 10, 2024, ADF Group announced the payment of a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per subordinate voting share and per multiple voting shares, which will be paid on May 15, 2024, to Shareholders of Record as at April 26, 2024.

Conference Call with Investors

A conference call with investors is scheduled for Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. (Montreal time) to discuss the results of fiscal year ended January 31, 2024.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you can register with your phone number on https://emportal.ink/4bZ6lFj to receive an instant automatic reminder.

You can also join the conference call with operator assistance by dialing 1-888-390-0620 a few minutes prior to the conference call scheduled start time.

A replay of this conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. on April 11, 2024, to April 18, 2024, by dialing 1-888-259-6562, followed by access code 855225 #.

The conference call (audio) will also be available at the www.adfgroup.com. Members of the media are invited to join in listening mode.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024

ADF Group Inc.'s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on:

Date:    

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Time:

11 a.m.

Location:

Sheraton Laval Hotel
2440, Autoroute des Laurentides, Laval, Quebec, Canada



Results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2024, will also be released at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

About ADF Group Inc. | ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops, in Canada and in the United States, and a Construction Division in the United States, which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

Forward-Looking Information | This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting ADF's objectives and expectations. These statements are identified by the use of verbs such as "expect" as well as by the use of future or conditional tenses. By their very nature these types of statements involve risks and uncertainty. Consequently, reality may differ from ADF's expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures | Are measures derived primarily from the consolidated financial statements but are not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the Corporation's financial statements. Therefore, readers should be careful not to confuse or substitute them with performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, readers should avoid comparing these non-GAAP financial measures to similarly titled measures provided or used by other issuers. The definition of these indicators and their reconciliation with comparable International Financial Reporting Standards measures issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards") is as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA shows the extent to which the Corporation generates profits from operations, without considering the following items:

  • Net financial expenses;
  • Income tax expense ;
  • Foreign exchange losses, and
  • Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, and right-of-use assets.

Net income is reconciled with adjusted EBITDA in the table below:

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2024

2023

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Net income

37,622

14,935

Income tax expense

8,784

1,919

Net financial expenses

2,573

1,999

Amortization

5,800

5,323

Foreign exchange loss

1,160

1,943

Adjusted EBITDA

55,939

26,119



Gross Margin as a Percentage of Revenues

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue indicator is used by the Corporation to assess the level of profitability for a given period based on the project mix for that same period. This indicator is subject to fluctuations in project prices and also in the operational efficiency of the Corporation. The indicator of gross margin as a percentage of revenues results from dividing gross margin by revenues.

Order Backlog

The order backlog is a measure used by the Corporation to assess future revenue levels. The order backlog includes firm orders obtained by the Corporation, either through a firm contract or a formal notice to proceed confirmed by the client. The order backlog disclosed by the Corporation therefore includes the portion of confirmed contracts that have not been put into production.

Working Capital

The working capital indicator is used by the Corporation to assess whether current assets are sufficient to meet current liabilities. It is therefore equal to current assets, less current liabilities.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at January 31,

2024

2023

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

72,379

7,193

Accounts receivable

77,844

90,921

Current income tax assets

115

714

Contract assets

44,862

42,541

Inventories

13,534

10,679

Investment tax credit

3,112

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,730

2,332

Total current assets

215,576

154,380

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

86,615

90,378

Right-of-use assets

21,173

21,848

Intangible assets

3,925

3,640

Deferred income tax assets

266

Other non-current assets

1,050

1,371

Total assets

328,605

271,617

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

55,441

39,985

Current income tax liabilities

235

Contract liabilities

46,168

44,533

Other current liabilities

964

Current portion of lease liabilities

827

806

Current portion of long-term debt

3,040

2,258

Total current liabilities

105,476

88,781

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

42,138

44,927

Lease liabilities

2,839

3,528

Deferred income tax liabilities

15,876

9,240

Other non-current liabilities

146

156

Total liabilities

166,475

146,632

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Capital stock

68,127

68,127

Contributed surplus

6,435

6,435

Accumulated other comprehensive income

8,283

8,107

Retained income

79,285

42,316

Total shareholders' equity

162,130

124,985

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

328,605

271,617



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2024

2023

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except the number of shares and the amounts per share)

$

$

Revenues

331,023

250,890

Cost of goods sold

258,102

215,321

Gross Margin

72,921

35,569

Selling and administrative expenses

22,782

14,773

Net financial expenses

2,573

1,999

Foreign exchange loss

1,160

1,943

26,515

18,715

Income before income tax expense

46,406

16,854

Income tax expense

8,784

1,919

Net income for the fiscal year

37,622

14,935

Earnings per share

—      Basic and diluted per share

1.15

0.46

Average number of outstanding basic and diluted shares (in thousands)

32,640

32,640



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2024

2023

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Net income for the fiscal year

37,622

14,935

Other comprehensive income:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (a)

176

2,246

Comprehensive income for the fiscal year

37,798

17,181



a)   

Will subsequently be reclassified to net income.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Capital
Stock

Contributed
Surplus

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income

Retained
Income

Total

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, February 1, 2022

68,120

6,435

5,861

28,034

108,450

Net income for the fiscal year

14,935

14,935

Other comprehensive income

2,246

2,246

Comprehensive income for the fiscal year

2,246

14,935

17,181

Dividends

(653)

(653)

Shares issuance upon exercise of options

7

7

Balance, January 31, 2023

68,127

6,435

8,107

42,316

124,985

Capital
Stock

Contributed
Surplus

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income

Retained
Income

Total

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, February 1, 2023

68,127

6,435

8,107

42,316

124,985

Net income for the fiscal year

37,622

37,622

Other comprehensive income

176

176

Comprehensive income for the fiscal year

176

37,622

37,798

Dividends

(653)

(653)

Balance, January 31, 2024

68,127

6,435

8,283

79,285

162,130

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2024

2023

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income for the fiscal year

37,622

14,935

Non-cash items:

Amortization of property, plant and equipment

4,612

4,118

Amortization of right-of-use assets

753

835

Amortization of intangible assets

435

370

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(31)

(802)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments

(1,168)

968

Unrealized foreign exchange gain

(176)

(1,158)

Share-based compensation

4,576

724

Income tax expense

8,784

1,919

Government grants

(1,280)

Net financial expenses

2,573

1,999

Others

811

(250)

Net income adjusted for non-cash items

58,791

22,378

Change in non-cash working capital items (1)

19,162

(25,850)

Income tax recovery (paid)

(93)

860

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

77,860

(2,612)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(5,768)

(11,463)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(720)

(698)

Others

222

80

Cash flows used in investing activities

(6,266)

(12,081)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Issuance of long-term debts

20,000

Repayment of the long-term debt

(2,296)

(2,216)

Payment of lease liabilities

(686)

(804)

Dividends paid

(653)

(653)

Interest paid

(3,053)

(2,177)

Others

7

Cash flows (used in) from financing activities

(6,688)

14,157

Impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

280

599

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the fiscal year

65,186

63

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of fiscal year

7,193

7,130

Cash and cash equivalents, end of fiscal year

72,379

7,193



(1)

The following table sets out in detail the components of the "Change in non-cash working capital items":



Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2024

2023

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Accounts receivable

13,589

(48,647)

Contract assets

(2,217)

(12,011)

Inventories

(2,849)

(550)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,213)

103

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

10,749

5,478

Contract liabilities

1,113

29,787

Others

(10)

(10)

Change in non-cash working capital items

19,162

(25,850)



Segmented Information

The Corporation operates one operational sector, being, the non-residential construction industry, primarily in the United States and Canada. This sector includes the following areas of expertise: the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coating, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork.

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2024

2023

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Revenues

Canada

36,060

36,913

United States

294,963

213,977

331,023

250,890






As at January 31,

2024

2023

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Non-current assets (1)

Canada

69,359

74,424

United States

43,404

42,813

112,763

117,237



(1)

The non-current assets mainly include property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, right-of-use assets, investment tax credits and others non-current assets.

Revenues from external clients were allocated to each country on the basis of the project's location.

During the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, 69% of the Corporation's revenues was realized with four (4) clients, each representing 10% and more of its revenues (62% with three (3) clients during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023).

The following table presents the breakdown of revenues for each of these clients:

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2024 (1)

2023 (1)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Client A

45,739

Client B

57,386

Client C

42,086

Client D

46,069

Client E

92,240

52,886

Client F

48,723


228,788

156,341



(1)

From the United States

For further information: Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; Jean-François Boursier, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: (450) 965-1911, Website: www.adfgroup.com

