HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues of $280.7 million , $108.1 million more than last year.

Net income of $9.6 million , representing 39.3% more than for the year ended January 31, 2021 .

The Corporation's backlog (1) was $373.1 million as at January 31, 2022 .

Capital Investment program progressing as planned.

TERREBONNE, QC, April 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX) recorded revenues of $280.7 million during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, compared with $172.6 million the previous fiscal year. This increase in revenues is mainly attributable to the fabrication schedule, including projects with accelerated production schedules.

Gross margin, as a percentage of revenues (1), went from 15.2% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, to 8.8% for the year ended January 31, 2022. This decrease, as a percentage of revenues, is mainly due to the projects mentioned above, which, given their lower complexity had lower margins, and to the recognition of COVID-19-related subsidies during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.

In this regard, and for the fiscal years ended January 31, 2022 and 2021, the Corporation has benefited from COVID-19-related grants from both the Canadian and U.S. governments. The total amounts which are included in the results, and having therefore mainly improved gross margin, and to a lesser extent, selling and administrative expenses, and therefore earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted (adjusted EBITDA (2)), totalled $1.9 million and $6.3 million for the fiscal years ended January 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, ADF posted net income of $9.6 million (or $0.29 per share, basic and diluted) compared to a net income of $6.9 million (or $0.21 per share, basic and diluted) a year earlier.

As at January 31, 2022, the Corporation had a working capital of $38.7 million. The Corporation remains in a sound position to continue its ongoing operations and pursue its development projects.

The Corporation was able to secure new contracts totalling nearly $220.0 million during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, including contractual changes, which brought the order backlog (1) to $373.1 million at that date, compared with $436.2 million as at January 31, 2021. The majority of projects in hand will be completed progressively by the end of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights







Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, and dollars per share) $ $





Revenues 280,740 172,593 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 17,759 16,341 Income before income tax expense 11,059 9,019 Net income for the year 9,563 6,867 ― Basic and diluted per share 0.29 0.21 Cash flows from operating activities 2,669 28,842 Average number of outstanding shares (basic and diluted, in thousands) 32,635 32,635







New Contracts

On January 31, 2022, the Corporation announced the award of a series of new contracts totalling $100.0 million. Specifically, the Corporation has been selected to participate in new construction projects in the commercial building sector in Southeast and Western USA, as well as in the industrial sector in Eastern Canada. The scope of the largest of these contracts, in terms of value and tonnage, covers all the services offered by ADF, namely, the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, which also encompasses industrial coatings, the production of shop drawings and the procurement of steel, as well as the installation of the steel structures for commercial buildings in Southeastern USA.

(1) Gross margin, as a percentage of revenues, and the order backlog are additional financial measures. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for the definition of these indicators. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for the definition of this indicator.

New Financing

On November 9, 2021, the Corporation obtained from the Business Development Bank of Canada a $30.0 million bank loan, of which $16.2 million was used for the repayment of an existing loan, and $13.8 million to increase the Corporation's working capital. This loan was entirely drawn as at January 31, 2022.

On January 14, 2022 and January 18, 2022, the Corporation obtained two bank loans from Investissement Québec totalling $20.0 million. These amounts, which were not drawn as at January 31, 2022, will be used to finance the capital investment program that begun during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, as already announced by the Corporation.

Outlook

"We added new contracts totalling $50.0 million at the very beginning of the third quarter ended October 31, 2021, and announced new contracts worth a total of $100.0 million at the end of the fiscal year, that allowed us to close fiscal 2022 with an order backlog (1) of $373.1 million. The pipeline of projects under negotiation is encouraging and we are currently finalizing negotiations on several projects we bid on" said Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

"The elements are therefore in place for ADF to continue its development, including growing markets, capital investments that will allow ADF to stand out and continue to improve its business processes, as well as the financing required to support these investments, and the growth and execution of the order backlog" concluded Mr. Paschini.

Dividend

On April 11, 2022, ADF Group's Board of Directors approved the payment of a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share, which will be paid on May 17, 2022, to shareholders of record as at April 29, 2022.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022

ADF Group Inc. will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders via webcast, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. (EST).

Results for the first quarter ending April 30, 2022, will also be disclosed during the Shareholders' meeting. Shareholders' meeting details and webcasting connection instructions will be made available in the weeks preceding the meeting.

About ADF Group Inc. | ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops, in Canada and in the United States, and a Construction Division in the United States, which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

Forward-Looking Information | This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting ADF's objectives and expectations. These statements are identified by the use of verbs such as "expect" as well as by the use of future or conditional tenses. By their very nature these types of statements involve risks and uncertainty. Consequently, reality may differ from ADF's expectations.

(1) The order backlog is an additional financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for the definition of these indicators.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures | Are measures derived primarily from the consolidated financial statements, but are not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the Corporation's financial statements. Therefore, readers should be careful not to confuse or substitute them with performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, readers should avoid comparing these non-GAAP measures to similarly titled measures provided or used by other issuers.s. The definition of these indicators and their reconciliation with comparable International Financial Reporting Standards measure is as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA shows the extent to which the Corporation generates profits from operations, without considering the following items:

Financial revenues and financial expenses;

Income tax expense;

Foreign exchange losses, and

Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and right-of-use assets.

Net income is reconciled with adjusted EBITDA in the table below:







Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands of dollars) $ $





Net income 9,563 6,867 Income tax expense 1,496 2,152 Net financial expenses 1,174 1,663 Amortization 5,054 4,915 Foreign exchange loss 472 744 Adjusted EBITDA 17,759 16,341







Gross Margin as a Percentage of Revenues

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue indicator is used by the Corporation to assess the level of profitability for a given period based on the project mix for that same period. This indicator is subject to fluctuations in project prices and also in the operational efficiency of the Corporation. The indicator of gross margin as a percentage of revenues results from dividing gross margin by revenues.

Order Backlog

The order backlog is a measure used by the Corporation to assess future revenue levels. The order backlog includes firm orders obtained by the Corporation, either through a firm contract or a formal notice to proceed confirmed by the client. The order backlog disclosed by the Corporation therefore includes the portion of confirmed contracts that have not been put into production.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







As at January 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $





ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 7,130 17,806 Accounts receivable 40,424 61,019 Current income tax assets 1,548 834 Contract assets 29,998 8,790 Inventories 9,690 6,960 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,312 5,187 Total current assets 91,102 100,596 Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 83,629 62,223 Right-of-use assets 21,587 22,478 Intangible assets 3,357 3,266 Other non-current assets 1,375 1,388 Total assets 201,050 189,951 LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and other current liabilities 34,421 34,562 Current income tax liabilities ― 1,161 Contract liabilities 13,770 23,278 Current portion of lease liabilities 841 1,143 Current portion of long-term debt 3,357 1,904 Total current liabilities 52,389 62,048 Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 28,702 18,368 Lease liabilities 3,772 4,166 Deferred income tax liabilities 7,571 5,627 Other non-current liabilities 166 177 Total liabilities 92,600 90,386 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Capital stock 68,120 68,120 Contributed surplus 6,435 6,435 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,861 5,886 Retained income 28,034 19,124 Total shareholders' equity 108,450 99,565 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 201,050 189,951







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except the number of shares and the amounts per share) $ $





Revenues 280,740 172,593 Cost of goods sold 256,046 146,388 Gross Margin 24,694 26,205 Selling and administrative expenses 11,989 14,779 Net financial expenses 1,174 1,663 Foreign exchange loss 472 744

13,635 17,186 Income before income tax expense 11,059 9,019 Income tax expense 1,496 2,152 Net income for the fiscal year 9,563 6,867 Earnings per share



Basic and diluted per share 0.29 0.21 Average number of outstanding basic and diluted shares (in thousands) 32,635 32,635







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $





Net income for the fiscal year 9,563 6,867 Other comprehensive income (loss):



Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (a) (25) (1,056) Comprehensive income for the fiscal year 9,538 5,811







a) Will subsequently be reclassified to net income.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Capital Stock Contributed Surplus Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Income Retained Income Total (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ $











Balance, February 1, 2020 68,120 6,435 6,942 12,910 94,407 Net income for the fiscal year ― ― ― 6,867 6,867 Other comprehensive income (loss) ― ― (1,056) ― (1,056) Comprehensive income (loss) for the fiscal year ― ― (1,056) 6,867 5,811 Dividends ― ― ― (653) (653) Balance, January 31, 2021 68,120 6,435 5,886 19,124 99,565



Capital Stock Contributed Surplus Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Income Retained Income Total (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ $











Balance, February 1, 2021 68,120 6,435 5,886 19,124 99,565 Net income for the fiscal year ― ― ― 9,563 9,563 Other comprehensive income (loss) ― ― (25) ― (25) Comprehensive income (loss) for the fiscal year ― ― (25) 9,563 9,538 Dividends ― ― ― (653) (653) Balance, January 31, 2022 68,120 6,435 5,861 28,034 108,450

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $





OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income for the fiscal year 9,563 6,867 Non-cash items:



Amortization of property, plant and equipment 3,543 3,465 Amortization of right-of-use assets 1,013 1,001 Amortization of intangible assets 498 449 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (2,111) ― Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 513 (640) Unrealized foreign exchange loss 705 359 Share-based compensation 361 998 Income tax expense 1,496 2,152 Government grants ― (6,158) Net financial expenses 1,174 1,663 Others (148) 49 Net income adjusted for non-cash items 16,607 10,205 Change in non-cash working capital items (1) (12,511) 18,637 Income tax paid (1,427) ― Cash flows from operating activities 2,669 28,842 INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (21,477) (1,460) Acquisition of intangible assets (589) (361) Others 77 68 Cash flows used in investing activities (21,989) (1,753) FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Variation in credit facilities ― (13,105) Issuance of long-term debt 30,000 5,654 Repayment of long-term debt (17,878) (1,918) Payment of lease liabilities (963) (961) Dividends paid (653) (653) Interest paid (988) (1,460) Others (316) ― Cash flows from (used in) financing activities 9,202 (12,443) Impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rate on cash flow (558) (823) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the fiscal year (10,676) 13,823 Cash, and cash equivalents, beginning of fiscal year 17,806 3,983 Cash and cash equivalents, end of fiscal year 7,130 17,806







(1) The following table sets out in detail the components of the "Change in non-cash working capital items":







Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands of CA$) $ $





Accounts receivable 20,342 (10,870) Contract assets (21,099) 5,236 Inventories (2,714) 830 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,382 (922) Accounts payable and other current liabilities (2,041) 3,580 Contract liabilities (9,366) 20,793 Others (15) (10) Change in non-cash working capital items (12,511) 18,637







Segmented Information

The Corporation operates one operational sector, being, the non-residential construction industry, primarily in the United States and Canada. This sector includes the following areas of expertise: the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coating, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork.







Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands of CA$) $ $





Revenues



Canada 39,810 32,025 United States 240,930 140,568

280,740 172,593













As at January 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands of CA$) $ $





Non-current assets (1)



Canada 68,907 46,794 United States 41,041 42,561

109,948 89,355







(1) The non-current assets mainly include property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, right-of-use assets, investment tax credits and others non-current assets.

Revenues from external clients were allocated to each country on the basis of the project's location.

During the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, 86% of the Corporation's revenues was realized with three (3) clients, each representing 10 % and more of its revenues (66% with three (3) clients during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021).

The following table presents the breakdown of revenues for each of these clients:







Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands of CA$) $ $





Client A (1) 168,950 63,613 Client B (1) 40,610 28,141 Client C (2) 31,381 21,517

240,941 113,271







(1) From the United States (2) From Canada

