TERREBONNE, QC, April 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX) recorded revenues of $172.6 million during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, compared with $179.7 million the previous fiscal year. This decrease in revenues is mainly attributable to the production schedule, as the recently signed projects have not yet reached the fabrication phase.

It should be noted that had it not been for the $7.7 million write-off recorded in the third quarter of the 2020 fiscal year resulting from a out of court settlement in a commercial dispute in Florida, the 2020 fiscal year revenues would have been $187.4 million.

Gross margin, as a percentage of revenues, increased from 9.2% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, to 15.2% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. This increase, as the percentage of revenues, was largely due to a better overall price on projects completed during the year, and the recognition for COVID-19-related grants in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.

For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, the Corporation benefited from grants related to COVID-19 from the Canadian and US governments. The total amount included in the results, and thus having mainly improved the gross margin, and to a lesser extent the selling and administrative expenses, and therefore the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), totaled $6.3 million. This amount does not, however, take into account the direct costs incurred by the Corporation in order to put in place the health and physical distancing measures required by the local government authorities, nor does it take into account the operational efficiency losses due to these same measures.

For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, ADF posted a net income of $6.9 million ($0.21 basic and diluted per share) compared with a net loss of $2.1 million (-$0.07 basic and diluted per share) a year ago.

On January 31, 2021, the Corporation had $38.5 million in working capital, The Corporation remains in a sound position to support its ongoing operations and pursue its development projects.

During the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, the Corporation was able to secure new contracts, including certain contractual changes, valued at over $280 million, bringing its order backlog to $436.2 million on that date, compared with a backlog of $328.7 million as at January 31, 2020. Most contracts will be progressively completed by the end of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2023.

Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, and dollars per share) $ $ Revenues 172,593 179,710 EBITDA 16,341 5,225 Income (loss) before income tax expense 9,019 (1,986) Net income (loss) for the year 6,867 (2,132) — Basic and diluted per share 0.21 (0.07) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 28,842 (894) Average number of outstanding shares (basic and diluted, in thousands) 32,635 32,635







COVID-19

At the date hereof, the impact of COVID-19 on ADF's operations is limited. We have taken all necessary steps to protect our employees and business partners, and we will continue to follow the advice and recommendations of local authorities wherever we conduct business. These measures have resulted in operational costs and inefficiencies that have been offset by the government incentives previously mentioned. This situation is changing rapidly and we will continue to monitor and mitigate development affecting our staff, suppliers, customers and the general public to the extent we can.

Outlook

"The fiscal year that just ended is a good example of the Corporation's resilience. Despite the pandemic's impacts and its effects, not only on the economy in general but also on the way we operate, we have been able to continue to grow our order backlog and greatly improve our cash position added Mr. Jean Paschini, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

"Despite the pressure on the prices of the projects currently in the backlog that could reduce margins in coming quarters, we welcome the recent announcements regarding investments in infrastructure projects that should reduce this pressure," concluded Mr. Paschini.

Dividend

On April 7, 2021, ADF Group's Board of Directors approved the payment of a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share, which will be paid on May 17, 2021, to shareholders of record as at April 30, 2021.

About ADF Group Inc. | ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops, in Canada and in the United States, and a Construction Division in the United States, which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

Forward-Looking Information | This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting ADF's objectives and expectations. These statements are identified by the use of verbs such as "expect" as well as by the use of future or conditional tenses. By their very nature these types of statements involve risks and uncertainty. Consequently, reality may differ from ADF's expectations.

Non-IFRS Measures | Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") is not a performance measure recognized by IFRS standards, and is not likely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management, as well as investors, consider this to be useful information to assist them in assessing the Corporation's profitability and ability to generate funds to finance its operations. Refer to the section "Non-GAAP Measures" of the Corporation's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the definition of this metric and reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measures.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







As at January 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 17,806 3,983 Accounts receivable 50,234 39,555 Holdbacks on contracts 10,785 11,628 Current income tax assets 834 882 Contract assets 8,790 14,435 Inventories 6,960 7,898 Derivative financial instruments 517 ― Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,670 1,581 Total current assets 100,596 79,962 Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 62,223 64,967 Right-of-use assets 22,478 23,818 Intangible assets 3,266 3,354 Other non-current assets 1,388 1,443 Total assets 189,951 173,544 LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Credit facilities ― 13,105 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 34,562 30,788 Current income tax liabilities 1,161 216 Contract liabilities 23,278 3,444 Derivative financial instruments ― 123 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,143 1,070 Current portion of long-term debt 1,904 1,903 Total current liabilities 62,048 50,649 Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 18,368 19,156 Lease liabilities 4,166 4,930 Deferred income tax liabilities 5,627 4,215 Other non-current liabilities 177 187 Total liabilities 90,386 79,137 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Capital stock 68,120 68,120 Contributed surplus 6,435 6,435 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,886 6,942 Retained income 19,124 12,910 Total shareholders' equity 99,565 94,407 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 189,951 173,544







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)







Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except the number of shares and the amounts per share) $ $ Revenues 172,593 179,710 Cost of goods sold 146,388 163,203 Gross Margin 26,205 16,507 Selling and administrative expenses 14,779 16,005 Net financial expenses 1,663 2,082 Foreign exchange loss 744 406

17,186 18,493 Income (loss) before income tax expense 9,019 (1,986) Income tax expense 2,152 146 Net income (loss) for the year 6,867 (2,132) Earnings per share



- Basic and diluted per share 0.21 (0.07) Average number of outstanding basic and diluted shares (in thousands) 32,635 32,635







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)







Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ Net income (loss) for the year 6,867 (2,132) Other comprehensive income (loss):



Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (a) (1,056) 294 Comprehensive income (loss) for the year 5,811 (1,838)







a) Will subsequently be reclassified to net income (loss).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Capital

Stock Contributed

Surplus Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Retained

Income Total (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ $ Balance, February 1, 2019 68,120 6,432 6,648 15,695 96,895 Net loss for the year ― ― ― (2,132) (2,132) Other comprehensive income (loss) ― ― 294 ― 294 Comprehensive income (loss) for the year ― ― 294 (2,132) (1,838) Share-based compensation ― 3 ― ― 3 Dividends ― ― ― (653) (653) Balance, January 31, 2020 68,120 6,435 6,942 12,910 94,407



Capital

Stock Contributed

Surplus Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Retained

Income Total (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ $ Balance, February 1, 2020 68,120 6,435 6,942 12,910 94,407 Net income for the year ― ― ― 6,867 6,867 Other comprehensive income (loss) ― ― (1,056) ― (1,056) Comprehensive income (loss) for the year ― ― (1,056) 6,867 5,811 Dividends ― ― ― (653) (653) Balance, January 31, 2021 68,120 6,435 5,886 19,124 99,565

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income (loss) for the year 6,867 (2,132) Non-cash items:



Amortization of property, plant and equipment 3,465 3,387 Amortization of right-of-use assets 1,001 926 Amortization of intangible assets 449 410 Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments (640) (61) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 359 (134) Share-based compensation 998 491 Income tax expense 2,152 146 Government grants (6,158) (243) Net financial expenses 1,663 2,082 Others 49 (111) Net income adjusted for non-cash items 10,205 4,761 Change in non-cash working capital items (1) 18,637 (5,655) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 28,842 (894) INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,460) (1,186) Acquisition of intangible assets (361) (452) Government grants ― 826 Others 68 142 Cash flows used in investing activities (1,753) (670) FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Variation in credit facilities (13,105) 6,500 Issuance of long-term debt 5,654 ― Repayment of long-term debt (1,918) (1,884) Payment of lease liabilities (961) (771) Dividends paid (653) (653) Interest paid (1,460) (1,827) Cash flows (used in) from financing activities (12,443) 1,365 Impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rate on cash flow (823) 18 Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the year 13,823 (181) Cash, and cash equivalents, beginning of year 3,983 4,164 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 17,806 3,983







(1) The following table sets out in detail the components of the "Change in non-cash working capital items":







Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ Accounts receivable (11,378) (10,360) Holdbacks on contracts 508 (5,491) Contract assets 5,236 3,660 Inventories 830 554 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (922) 74 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 3,580 13,597 Contract liabilities 20,793 (7,679) Other (10) (10) Change in non-cash working capital items 18,637 (5,655)







Segmented Information

The Corporation operates one operational sector, being, the non-residential construction industry, primarily in the United States and Canada. This sector includes the following areas of expertise: the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coating, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork.







Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ Revenues



Canada 32,025 13,906 United States 140,568 165,804

172,593 179,710













As at January 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ Non-current assets (1)



Canada 46,794 48,281 United States 42,561 45,301

89,355 93,582







(1) The non-current assets mainly include property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, right-of-use assets. investment tax credits and others non-current assets.

Revenues from external clients were allocated to each country on the basis of the project's location.

During the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, 66% of the Corporation's revenues was realized with three (3) clients, each representing 10 % and more of its revenues (72% with four (4) clients during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020).

The following table presents the breakdown of revenues for each of these clients:







Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2021 (1) 2020 (2) (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ Client A ― 20,518 Client B ― 32,812 Client C ― 43,415 Client D ― 31,894 Client E 63,613 ― Client F 28,141 ― Client G 21,517 ―

113,271 128,639







(1) All from the United States, except for an amount of $21,517,000 from Canada. (2) All from the United States.

