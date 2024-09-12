HIGHLIGHTS

(All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

Revenue of $182.3 million recorded during the 6-month period ended July 31, 2024 , up 13.6% compared with the same period a year earlier.

recorded during the 6-month period ended , up 13.6% compared with the same period a year earlier. Net income of $16.0 million and $31.3 million recorded for the 3-month and 6-month periods ended July 31, 2024 , up 51.8 % and 96.5% respectively from the same periods a year ago.

and recorded for the 3-month and 6-month periods ended , up 51.8 % and 96.5% respectively from the same periods a year ago. Cash flow from operating activities of $60.1 million for the 6-month period ended July 31, 2024 .

for the 6-month period ended . Order backlog (1) at $402.3 million as at July 31, 2024 .

TERREBONNE, QB, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX), recorded revenues of $74.9 million during the second quarter ended July 31, 2024, compared with $80.2 million for the same period a year earlier. After the first six months of the fiscal year, revenues totalled $182.3 million, which is $21.8 million or 13.6% more than for the same period a year earlier.

Although revenues to date are $21.8 million higher than a year ago, those for the second quarter were impacted by one client's delays in construction site preparation. The Corporation estimates that had it not been for these delays, revenues for the quarter and the 6-month period ended July 31, 2024, would have been approximately $35.0 million higher, revenues coming from additional steel erecting (installation) work. In fact, more than 300 truck loads of fabricated structural steel and steel components are waiting for delivery to the construction site. These revenues are naturally not lost but rather pushed forward in time. Given that installation schedules are difficult to compress over time, these missing revenues risk being pushed forward to the next fiscal year.

Gross margin, as a percentage of revenues (1) went from 22.2% for the 3-month period ended July 31, 2023, to 36.9% for the same period ended July 31, 2024. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue (1) went from 19.5% during the first semester ended July 31, 2023, to 32.3% in the same period ended July 31, 2024.

The improvement in margins is in line with the increase observed in recent quarters and is largely attributable to a better absorption of fixed costs, in line with the increase in fabrication volume, the continued favorable impact of the investments in automation at ADF's plant in Terrebonne, Quebec, and a favorable mix of projects. For the second consecutive quarter, the mix of products in fabrication was particularly favorable.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) (2) for the 6-month period ended July 31, 2024, at $48.0 million, was $25.3 million higher than at the same date a year ago.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, ADF recorded net income of $16.0 million ($0.51 per basic and diluted share) compared with net income of $10.5 million ($0.32 per share, basic and diluted) a year earlier. At the close of the first semester on July 31, 2024, net income totalled $31.3 million ($0.98 per share, basic and diluted) compared with net income of $15.9 million ($0.49 per share, basic and diluted) for the same period a year ago.

The Corporation's order backlog (1) stood at $402.3 million as at July 31, 2024. Projects currently in the order backlog will extend until the end of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026.

As at July 31, 2024, the Corporation had working capital (1) of $90.1 million. The Corporation's operating activities generated cash of $60.1 million during the first 6 months ended July 31, 2024. The Corporation remains in a good position to continue its current operations and carry out its development projects.

________________________________ (1) Gross margin, as a percentage of revenues, working capital, as well as the order backlog are additional financial measures. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for the definition of these indicators. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for the definition of this indicator.

Financial Highlights



3 months 6 months









Periods ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands of dollars, and dollars per share) $ $ $ $ Revenues 74,881 80,215 182,281 160,486 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 24,914 12,644 48,013 22,675 Income before income tax expense 22,226 10,949 43,484 18,874 Net income for the period 16,000 10,542 31,265 15,913 — Per share (basic and diluted) 0.51 0.32 0.98 0.49 (In thousands) Number Number Number Number Weighted average number of outstanding shares (basic and diluted) 31,197 32,640 31,911 32,640











Outlook

"We closed the periods ended July 31, 2024, with higher net income while increasing our liquidities, even with the decrease in revenues during the quarter closed on July 31, 2024, compared with last fiscal year. We are therefore maintaining the same objectives that have guided us for the past few quarters, namely the order backlog growth, cash generation and operational excellence, in order to continue to grow our Corporation in the coming quarters" said Mr. Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Dividend

On September 11, 2024, the Board of Directors of ADF Group approved the payment of a semi-annual dividend of $0.02 per Subordinate Voting Share and per Multiple Voting Share, payable on October 17, 2024, to Shareholders of Record as at September 27, 2024.

Conference call with Investors

An investor conference call will be held this morning, September 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. (EST) to discuss results for the second quarter and 6-month period ended July 31, 2024.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you can register with your phone number on https://link.meetingpanel.com/?id=64653 to receive an instant automated call back. You can also join the conference call with operator assistance by dialing 1 (888) 510-2154 a few minutes prior to the conference call scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. September 12, 2024, until midnight, September 19, 2024, by dialing 1 (888) 660-6345; followed by the access code 64653 #.

The conference call (audio) will also be available at www.adfgroup.com. Members of the media are invited to join in listening mode.

About ADF Group Inc. | ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops, in Canada and in the United States, and a Construction Division in the United States, which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

Forward-Looking Information | This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting ADF's objectives and expectations. These statements are identified by the use of verbs such as "expect" as well as by the use of future or conditional tenses. By their very nature these types of statements involve risks and uncertainty. Consequently, reality may differ from ADF's expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures | Are measures derived primarily from the consolidated financial statements but are not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the Corporation's financial statements. Therefore, readers should be careful not to confuse or substitute them with performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, readers should avoid comparing these non-GAAP financial measures to similarly titled measures provided or used by other issuers. The definition of these indicators and their reconciliation with comparable International Financial Reporting Standards measure is as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA shows the extent to which the Corporation generates profits from operations, without considering the following items:

Net financial expenses;

Income tax expense;

Foreign exchange (gains) losses, and

Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, and right-of-use assets.

Net income is reconciled with adjusted EBITDA in the table below:



3 months 6 months









Periods Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands of dollars) $ $ $ $ Net income 16,000 10,542 31,265 15,913 Income taxes expense 6,226 407 12,219 2,961 Net financial expenses 268 628 666 1,467 Amortization 1,528 1,434 3,017 2,878 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 892 (367) 846 (544) Adjusted EBITDA 24,914 12,644 48,013 22,675











Gross Margin as a Percentage of Revenues

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue indicator is used by the Corporation to assess the level of profitability for a given period based on the project mix for that same period. This indicator is subject to fluctuations in project prices and also in the operational efficiency of the Corporation. The indicator of gross margin as a percentage of revenues results from dividing gross margin by revenues.

Order Backlog

The order backlog is a measure used by the Corporation to assess future revenue levels. The order backlog includes firm orders obtained by the Corporation, either through a firm contract or a formal notice to proceed confirmed by the client. The order backlog disclosed by the Corporation therefore includes the portion of confirmed contracts that have not been put into production.

Working Capital

The working capital indicator is used by the Corporation to assess whether current assets are sufficient to meet current liabilities. Working capital is equal to current assets, less current liabilities.

Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; Jean-François Boursier, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: (450) 965-1911, Website: www.adfgroup.com