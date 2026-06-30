ADF GROUP ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF A SERIES OF NEW CONTRACTS IN THE UNITED STATES WORTH $127 MILLION

TERREBONNE, QC, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ -

(All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.)

ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (Stock symbol:TSX: DRX), a North American leader in the fabrication of steel superstructures announces the signing of $127 million in new contracts for the fabrication of various steel structures and heavy steel components, all in the United States.

The largest contract in this series of new orders, in terms of value, calls for the fabrication of the steel structure for a new large surface building in the Midwest region. Other projects announced today include a contract for the fabrication of various steel structures and heavy steel components as part of a project to rehabilitate an iconic transportation infrastructure in a major metropolis in the Great Lakes region, as well as contractual changes to a major contract announced in recent months.

ADF's plants in Terrebonne, Quebec, and Great Falls, Montana will be used to complete these projects. All of these new contracts will be completed by the end of 2028.

"In total, we have signed over $280 million in new contracts in Canada and the United States since the beginning of the current fiscal year. The various factors and challenges we have to face bring us to innovate, to invest, to be more efficient. Our ambitious strategy of targeted investments to ensure sustained growth, the geographic and sectoral diversification, and the expertise of our talents in Canada and the U.S. continue to bear fruit. Every action we take allows us to stay well positioned to compete effectively in each of our markets" added Mr. Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

The Corporation's order backlog reached $645.8 million as at April 30, 2026, excluding new projects announced today.

About ADF Group Inc. | ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops, in Canada and in the United States, and a Construction Division in the United States, which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

About Groupe LAR Inc. | Established in 1942 and based in Métabetchouan Lac-à-la`-Croix in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, in Quebec, Groupe LAR Inc. operates in the machining, welding, and industrial mechanics sectors. Groupe LAR Inc. is a Canadian leader in the design, manufacture and installation of mechanically welded steel structures. Primarily focused on the rapidly expanding large-scale hydroelectricity market, Groupe LAR Inc. also offers customized overhead crane solutions for the heavy industry.

Forward-Looking Statements | This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect ADF's objectives and expectations. These statements are identified by verbs such as "expects" as well as the use of future and conditional verb tenses. By their nature, these statements involve risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual facts may differ from ADF's expectations.

SOURCE ADF Group Inc.

Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Jean-François Boursier, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: (450) 965-1911, Website: www.adfgroup.com