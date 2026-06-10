ADF GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE DIRECTORS' ELECTION

TERREBONNE, QC, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX) has announced its director election results following its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2026.

Each of the nominees proposed as director in the management proxy circular dated April 14, 2026 was elected as director of ADF Group Inc. by a majority of the shareholders entitled to vote on a vote by way of ballot.

In total, 3,396,702 Subordinate Voting Shares (approximately 20.62% of the class) and 12,076,818 Multiple Voting Shares (approximately 100% of the class, excluding fractional shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing a combined total of approximately 90.53% of the voting rights attached to all shares issued and outstanding as at the Record date of April 14, 2026.

The percentage of votes cast for or withheld from the vote with respect to each of the directors were distributed as follows:

Directors Percentage of Votes (rounded) For Withheld Jean Paschini 100.00 % 0.00 % Pierre Paschini 100.00 % 0.00 % Marise Paschini 100.00 % 0.00 % Danilo D'Aronco 100.00 % 0.00 % Myriam Blouin 99.93 % 0.07 % Guy Pelletier 100.00 % 0.00 % Jean Rochette 100.00 % 0.00 % Richard Martel 100.00 % 0.00 % Luc Reny 100.00 % 0.00 %

About ADF Group Inc. | ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built up components, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates three (3) fabrication plants and three (3) paint shops, in Canada and in the United States, and a Construction Division in the United States, which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

About Groupe LAR Inc. | Established in 1942 and based in Métabetchouan in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, in Quebec, Groupe LAR Inc. operates in the machining, welding, and industrial mechanics sectors. Groupe LAR Inc. is a Canadian leader in the design, manufacture and installation of mechanically welded steel structures. Primarily focused on the rapidly expanding large-scale hydroelectricity market, Groupe LAR Inc. also offers customized overhead crane solutions for the heavy industry.

SOURCE ADF Group Inc.

Mr. Jean Paschini, Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Jean-François Boursier, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: (450) 965-1911 / Website: www.adfgroup.com