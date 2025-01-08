ADENTRA Strengthens Leadership with Board Additions, COO Appointment, and Celebrates Retiring Director's Legacy

LANGLEY, BC, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - ADENTRA Inc. ("ADENTRA" or the "Company") (TSX: ADEN) today announced significant leadership updates, including the retirement of founding director Graham Wilson, new board appointments, and the promotion of Drew Dickinson to Chief Operating Officer ("COO").

Retirement Of Graham Wilson

Graham Wilson, a founding member of ADENTRA's Board of Directors since the Company went public 20 years ago, will retire effective January 8, 2025. Rob Brown, ADENTRA's President and CEO, stated "Graham has provided exceptional leadership and dedicated service to the Company since that time. On behalf of the ADENTRA Board and entire management team, I extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for his retirement."

Graham Wilson commented, "I am proud to have contributed to ADENTRA's journey and look forward to witnessing its continued success as a leading distributor of architectural building products."

Rob Taylor, who has been a director of ADENTRA since 2019, will become Chair of the Board effective immediately.

New Board Appointments

To support ADENTRA's strategic goals, including the Destination 2028 plan of achieving US$3.5 billion in run-rate revenues and an average ROIC of 12%, the Company is pleased to welcome Marie Robinson and Richard Roy to the Board of Directors.

Marie Robinson brings over 30 years of logistics and global supply chain expertise, having held senior roles at Sysco Corporation, Capri Holdings, and Toys R Us. She holds a BA from the University of Alabama and an MA in Organizational Studies from Azusa Pacific University . Robinson also serves as a director for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Richard Roy is a seasoned business executive with over 35 years of experience in accounting, finance, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Roy is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA). Formerly the President and CEO of Uni-Select, Inc., Roy currently chairs the board of Toromont Industries Ltd. and serves on the Board of GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc.

Rob Taylor remarked, "Marie and Richard's extensive expertise will strengthen our Board and help drive ADENTRA's continued success."

Promotion of Drew Dickinson to COO of ADENTRA

Drew Dickinson, with over 30 years of industry and leadership experience, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of ADENTRA. Previously, Mr. Dickinson served as COO of Rugby Architectural Building Products prior to its acquisition by ADENTRA, President of Rugby, and most recently as President of ADENTRA's U.S. Industrial business. In his new role, he will oversee operational strategy, growth initiatives, and operational excellence. "As a member of our executive team Drew has leveraged his strategic, operational, and leadership expertise to deliver strong results. He has been instrumental in the Company's growth and his expertise enhances our position to capitalize on the opportunities ahead," commented Mr. Brown.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA is one of North America's largest distributors of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Company operates a network of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada. ADENTRA's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADEN.

