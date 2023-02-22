ADENTRA Releases its Inaugural Sustainability Report

LANGLEY, B.C, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - ADENTRA Inc. ("ADENTRA" or the "Company") (TSX: ADEN) is pleased to announce today's release of its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting its priorities and business practices to build a strong future for ADENTRA's stakeholders.

"We are proud to share our inaugural sustainability report, highlighting the progress we have made in our areas of focus," said Rob Brown, CEO of ADENTRA. "As our business continues to grow and evolve, our attention to sustainability throughout our business is also transforming. We want to build an even stronger and more sustainable future for our company and our key stakeholders, and we hope that this first sustainability report provides important insights into the ways we are working to create a positive impact on our world."

ADENTRA's Sustainability Report is grounded in our core values – Integrity, Fairness, People, and Passion. It outlines key focus areas consistent within our industry and specific to our business, and how ADENTRA is aligning its sustainability efforts with its continued pursuit of financial performance.

Highlights from ADENTRA's 2023 Sustainability Report include:

Engaged an external advisor to conduct a thorough assessment of our performance and to identify priority sustainability topics

Developed a detailed approach to sustainability and set of ambitions for ADENTRA, organized into three major themes: Building Environmental & Material Stewardship, Cultivating Healthy Workplaces, and Championing Privacy, Ethics & Transparency

To ensure our progress is trackable and scalable, announced plans to align our reporting practices with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Reporting Standards Board (SASB)

To learn more about ADENTRA's Sustainability Report, please visit https://www.adentragroup.com/home/default.aspx.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA is one of North America's largest distributors of architectural products to fabricators, home centers, and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The Company currently operates a network in North America of 87 facilities in the United States and Canada. ADENTRA's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADEN".

