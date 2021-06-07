Adecco Canada to Host Live Webinar: "From Quarantine to Quaranteam"

Webinar to focus on employees' evolved wants and needs in a post-pandemic world

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- As the vaccine rollout begins to take effect and reopening plans emerge, on June 9th, 2021, Adecco Canada, part of the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, in partnership with Leger Marketing, the largest Canadian-owned market research and analytics company, will host a webinar on how the workforce has evolved and the ways in which employers must adapt in order to thrive. The webinar will highlight results from an in-depth survey conducted by the two organizations focused on employees' perspectives following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key findings from the survey include:

The three most important workplace factors for employees are compensation and benefits, personal health & safety while at work and the ability to set preferred schedules.

Only 37% of respondents noted that their employers currently provide a hybrid work solution, with 48% noting that their employer provides flexible work hours.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a big shift in our workforce," Megan Wickens, Vice President of Adecco Western Canada & Roevin said. "This is a pivotal time for employers. As Canada reopens, they must lean into the data to truly understand what employees are looking for and how they can partner with them to create a new future of work."

"To help employers better understand the needs of current and prospective employees, we conducted a comprehensive study with a wide variety of workers across Canada where we asked them questions that will be crucial for employers to have the answers to across the nation," added Dr. Edwin Sheppard, Vice President of Leger Marketing. "One thing is clear, employers must adopt an experimental and flexible mindset while focusing on the employee experience, engagement, and productivity."

The webinar will take place on June 9th, 2021 at 11:45am EST and 2:45pm EST. For more information or to register for the webinar, visit this link.

About Adecco Canada

Adecco is one of the leading and most comprehensive staffing and workforce solutions company in the country specializing in search and placement services for temporary and permanent personnel, contingent workforce management, master vendor programs (MVP) delivery, professional resource augmentation, contractor management and recruitment consulting.

Adecco operates across numerous industry verticals and leverages its specialized divisions to offer specialized recruitment solutions, designed to maximize operational efficiencies in the areas of engineering, IT, skilled trades, professional, management and general staffing.

