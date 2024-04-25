Addressing stigma's impact on health: An event with Toronto Public Health

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 1, 2024, Toronto Public Health (TPH) will host Diverse Dialogues: Stigma & Breaking Barriers. The event will bring together distinguished speakers to explore the challenging and thought-provoking topic about how negative labels and biases impacts our health and health choices.

Diverse Dialogues: Stigma & Breaking Barriers starts a 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1 at Isabel Bader Theatre, located at the University of Toronto, at 93 Charles St. W. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free tickets can be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/diverse-dialogues-stigma-breaking-barriers-tickets-872464233007.

Joining TPH are three speakers who will share their diverse experiences, insights and perspectives on the impact of stigma on mental health, anti-Black racism, substance use and access to care and how we can break down barriers to create a healthier community for the people of Toronto. A panel discussion and a Q&A session will follow their talks.

Featured Speakers:

Dr. James Makokis : Family Physician, Saddle Lake Cree Nation, Alberta and Season 7 Winner of The Amazing Race Canada

: Family Physician, Saddle Lake Cree Nation, and Season 7 Winner of The Amazing Race Canada Dr. Notisha Massaquoi: Assistant Professor, Department of Health & Society, U of T Scarborough

Michel Rodrigue : President & CEO, Mental Health Commission of Canada

As outlined in the City of Toronto's Our Health, Our City: A Mental Health, Substance Use, Harm Reduction & Treatment Strategy for Toronto, both mental illnesses and substance use are stigmatized. Stigma is a widespread problem for people with mental or substance use disorders in Canada.

Stigma leads to discrimination and social isolation, which prevents people from participating in society and seeking health care services, social supports or other help.

This event is the latest edition of the Charles Hastings Lecture Series.

Charles Hastings Lecture Series

Presented by the Medical Officer of Health, the TPH Charles Hastings Lecture Series are free public events on the social determinants of health. Established in 2008, the lecture series honours the legacy of Dr. Charles Hastings, who served as Toronto's first Medical Officer of Health. Dr. Hastings was a key figure in transforming public health practice in Toronto. This year's event is not lecture-style. It is taking a more dynamic approach to exploring the topic of stigma and health with three speaker spotlight talks, a panel discussion and Q&A with the audience.

More information about the Charles Hastings Lecture Series is available at www.toronto.ca/hastings.

