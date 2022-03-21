Mar 21, 2022, 11:52 ET
MONTRÉAL, March 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In light of the tremendous success of the show Bébé symphonique, which sold out this spring at the Planetarium Rio Tinto Alcan, Espace pour la vie is announcing new dates for the fall of 2022. The immersive musical experience for babies 0 to 18 months and their parents will be back starting September 6. Produced by GSI Musique and created by the Montreal studio Noisy Head with the music of the album Bébé symphonique (maestro Simon Leclerc / Orchestre symphonique de Montréal), the show Bébé symphonique will be presented as a double feature along with Poussières d'étoiles.
"The response from infants and their parents far exceeded our expectations. We wanted to offer them moments of connection to the rhythm of symphonic music and the images projected on the Planétarium dome—transformed into a gentle realm for the occasion. Seeing the joy on the faces of young and old alike, there's no doubt in my mind that we met our objective," said Olivier Hernandez, director of the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan.
NEW DATES
September 6 to October 12
Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays
9:30 am, 10:45 am, 1:15 pm, 2:30 pm and 5 pm (French)
12 and 3:45 pm (English)
October 23 to November 30,
Wednesdays and Sundays only, same times
An unprecedented show for infants
Théâtre du chaos, Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan
Slip into this gentle multisensory realm where faraway nebulae, colourful marbles, clouds of stardust and myriad handicrafts dance all around in captivating 360-degree projections. Designed to playfully awaken the senses of sight and hearing in children from birth to 18 months, this audacious creation harmoniously blends 2D, 3D and frame-by-frame animation with the musical world of Bébé symphonique. An experience that is sure to capture the attention of young toddlers, and surprise their parents.
|
Audience:
|
adapted to babies 0 to 18 months
|
Producer:
|
GSI Musique
|
Duration:
|
33 min. / Sound level adapted for younger children
Stardust
To prolong the Bébé symphonique experience, the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan team offers a tailored experience for discovering the starry sky. Discover the treasures and mysteries of the firmament in the company of a guide. Stars, planets, the moon, constellations and astronomical tidbits will surprise and amaze you.
|
Audience:
|
tailored to families with young children and infants
|
Producer:
|
Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan
|
Duration adaptable to the audience:
|
from a few minutes to 12 minutes maximum
About Bébé symphonique
The Bébé symphonique experience draws on the richness and power of orchestral music to create special moments of connection between babies and their parents, all the while promoting infant neurological development. This multidisciplinary project includes a boxed set with a music CD and a booklet, a beautiful photo book with fun and informative texts, an educational magazine, a photo exhibition at Place des Arts (starting April 2022) and much more! Bébé symphonique is the brainchild of artistic director Nicolas Lemieux with the support of Marie-Claude Barrette, sponsor of the project.
IMPORTANT
Bébé symphonique and Stardust
are presented as a double feature.
Online ticket reservation is mandatory*: espacepourlavie.ca/en/ticketing
*Including free tickets for 4 years old and under.
Good to know
To make your visit even more enjoyable, stroller parking, changing tables, bottle warmers, baby floor mats and cushions are available within the theatre.
Bébé symphonique at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan Digital press kit
Trailer of the show
Digital press kit of the great Bébé symphonique project (audio clips, album, magazine, etc.)
Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.
SOURCE Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan
For further information: PRESS RELATIONS, Groupe 3.14, Sophie Keller, 514 436-5886, [email protected]; Espace pour la vie, Marie-Joëlle Filion, 514 443-6801, [email protected]
Share this article