"The response from infants and their parents far exceeded our expectations. We wanted to offer them moments of connection to the rhythm of symphonic music and the images projected on the Planétarium dome—transformed into a gentle realm for the occasion. Seeing the joy on the faces of young and old alike, there's no doubt in my mind that we met our objective," said Olivier Hernandez, director of the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan.

NEW DATES

September 6 to October 12

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays

9:30 am, 10:45 am, 1:15 pm, 2:30 pm and 5 pm (French)

12 and 3:45 pm (English)

October 23 to November 30,

Wednesdays and Sundays only, same times

An unprecedented show for infants

Théâtre du chaos, Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan

Slip into this gentle multisensory realm where faraway nebulae, colourful marbles, clouds of stardust and myriad handicrafts dance all around in captivating 360-degree projections. Designed to playfully awaken the senses of sight and hearing in children from birth to 18 months, this audacious creation harmoniously blends 2D, 3D and frame-by-frame animation with the musical world of Bébé symphonique. An experience that is sure to capture the attention of young toddlers, and surprise their parents.

Audience: adapted to babies 0 to 18 months Producer: GSI Musique Duration: 33 min. / Sound level adapted for younger children

Stardust

To prolong the Bébé symphonique experience, the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan team offers a tailored experience for discovering the starry sky. Discover the treasures and mysteries of the firmament in the company of a guide. Stars, planets, the moon, constellations and astronomical tidbits will surprise and amaze you.

Audience: tailored to families with young children and infants Producer: Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan Duration adaptable to the audience: from a few minutes to 12 minutes maximum

About Bébé symphonique

The Bébé symphonique experience draws on the richness and power of orchestral music to create special moments of connection between babies and their parents, all the while promoting infant neurological development. This multidisciplinary project includes a boxed set with a music CD and a booklet, a beautiful photo book with fun and informative texts, an educational magazine, a photo exhibition at Place des Arts (starting April 2022) and much more! Bébé symphonique is the brainchild of artistic director Nicolas Lemieux with the support of Marie-Claude Barrette, sponsor of the project.

IMPORTANT

Bébé symphonique and Stardust

are presented as a double feature.

Online ticket reservation is mandatory*: espacepourlavie.ca/en/ticketing

*Including free tickets for 4 years old and under.

Good to know

To make your visit even more enjoyable, stroller parking, changing tables, bottle warmers, baby floor mats and cushions are available within the theatre.

Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

