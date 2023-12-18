Additional charges laid against Ottawa youth arrested on terrorism offences

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) executed a search warrant on the residence of the Ottawa youth arrested on terrorism offences. The search of the residence uncovered materials that are used in creating explosive substances.

As a result, the young person has been charged with three additional offences:

Knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity by being in possession of explosive substances contrary to subsection 83.19 (1) of the Criminal Code;

Possession of explosive substances with intent thereby to endanger life contrary to paragraph 81 (1) (d) of the Criminal Code;

Possession of explosive substances contrary to subsection 82 (1) of the Criminal Code.

The RCMP is concerned with the growing trend of violent extremism, in particular, the increase in youth involvement. If you have concerns that someone is considering, planning, or preparing to commit an act of violence or to help others in committing acts of terrorism, please contact your local police service. It is incumbent to report any suspicious behaviour. If there is an immediate threat to your safety, or the safety of others, please dial 911.

Non‐emergency tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1‐800‐420‐5805 or by email at [email protected].

