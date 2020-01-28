Additional Charges Against RCMP Employee

OTTAWA, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The RCMP's National Division Sensitive and International Investigations section has charged RCMP employee Cameron Ortis, with three additional counts of Unauthorized Communication of Special Operational Information, under Section 14(1) of the Security of Information Act.

Ortis was first charged on September 12, 2019, with offenses under the Criminal Code and Security of Information Act. His next court appearance is scheduled for today, January 28, 2020, in Ottawa.

As the criminal investigation is ongoing and because the matter is currently in court, the RCMP will not be making any further public statement on the matter.

Twitter: @RCMP_Nat_Div

Facebook: @rcmpnationaldivision

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - ITCU

For further information: RCMP National Division, Tel.: 613-993-1248, Email: [email protected]; RCMP National Headquarters, Tel: 613-843-5999, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/

