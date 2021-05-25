Adding to their Expert Team, Albert Labs Announces the Formation and Chairs of its Two Advisory Boards

Professor Jo Neill and Parminder Singh bring psychopharmacology and IP protection & licensing expertise to a company pursuing psilocybin-based therapies

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Albert Labs, an innovative developer of psychedelics-based therapeutics addressing urgent and unmet mental health indications through Real World Evidence (RWE) studies in the UK and across Europe, is pleased to announce the chairs of its Clinical and Scientific Advisory Boards. The company welcomes Professor Jo Neill as the Chair of Albert Labs' Clinical Advisory Board and Parminder Singh Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board.

"We are delighted to have such authority with Jo and Parminder, they bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in each of their disciplines and we look forward to working with them in driving our Clinical and Scientific Advisory boards" said Graeme McFarlane, Chief Commercial Officer of Albert Labs.

As Chair of the Clinical Advisory Board, Prof. Neill will help guide decisions on the running of our RWE trials programme. Mr. Singh and the Scientific Advisory Board, working directly with the company's laboratory team, are responsible for IP protection and development of novel manufacturing technologies through natural cultivation, extraction, formulation and delivery.

"This is truly a welcome addition to an already enviable team, and over the course of the coming month we expect to announce the complete advisory board members" added Dr. Malcolm Barratt-Johnson.

It is expected that the complete boards will be announced soon with additional expertise in psychology, psychiatry, palliative care and oncology. As well as mycology, Medicinal Plant Licencing and compliance on the scientific side.

Albert Labs leverages Real-World Evidence (RWE) studies across Europe to accelerate access to its proprietary psilocybin-based therapy for patients with urgent, unmet mental health needs. For more information about the company, please see below:

PROF. JO NEILL BSc Pharmacology, PhD in Psychopharmacology

Jo is Professor of Psychopharmacology at the University of Manchester (Division of Pharmacy & Optometry). She is Chair of the Medical Psychedelics Working Group for Drug Science, a scientific advisor for Heroic Hearts UK, the Conservative Drug Policy Reform Group, Psychedelic Experience and Beckley Psytech. She is co-founder of b-neuro, a University based Contract Research Organisation developing new treatments for mental illness through animal models. Jo is past President of the British Association for Psychopharmacology (President 2016-2018). She served on the Research Excellence Framework panel for Unit of Assessment 3 (Allied Health Professions, Dentistry, Nursing and Pharmacy) in 2014. Jo is working with Policy at Manchester to educate the public about the urgent need for drug law reform and suspension of Schedule 1 restrictions to enable research into the medicinal properties of currently illegal drugs.

PARMINDER SINGH

Parminder Singh is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of technical, operations, international business, and management experience in both corporate and entrepreneurial environments. He has worked in a variety of senior management roles that span from undercapitalized start-ups to Fortune 100 multinational corporations. His background includes hands-on industry experience in software development, product development, intellectual property, innovation commercialization, medical devices, and satellite systems.

Parminder's previous experience includes his role as CEO of LifeLens technologies, an innovation company dedicated to transforming advanced research and development in health technologies into commercially viable products that improve the human condition. Prior to serving as the CEO of LifeLens, Parminder served as president of Intellectual Ventures Canada; a $6B private equity fund that invested in early-stage disruptive technologies companies whose technology was protected or protectable with the help of patents. As part of the executive management team at IV, Parminder worked hand-in-hand with world-class patent attorneys and partner companies to find, formulate, protect, license and commercialize dozens of novel technologies and processes. Prior to Intellectual Ventures, Parminder served as the Managing Director of the Microsoft Canada Development Centre; a center that specialized software and product development with more than 380 engineers, programmers, and scientists. In 2018 Parminder founded his own consulting firm, Taal Innovation Advisors, where he specializes in business strategy, IP protection & Licensing and execution and product commercialization.

Business of Albert Labs Inc.

Listen to Albert Labs' Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Malcolm Barratt-Johnson introduce Albert Labs and their mission here ( https://youtu.be/_yMkrZgeU7k ).

Albert Labs is the first psychedelic company to leverage Real World Evidence Studies to accelerate access to psychedelic medicines in hospital settings across the UK and Europe for niche indications with urgent and high unmet needs.

A laboratory based, clinical research and drug development enterprise, focused on improving patient access to psychedelic assisted therapies. Starting with cancer-related anxiety, depression and existential crisis, Albert Labs will bring psilocybin-assisted therapy to the UK and Europe before expanding globally. Albert Labs are going through an RTO with a listing expected soon. More details can be found in our previous news release.

Albert Labs has submitted applications for psychedelic research and a dealer's license which will allow the Company to test, possess, buy and sell MDMA, psilocybin, psilocin, DMT and mescaline in its lab in Burnaby, BC Canada. These Health Canada licenses will also allow the company to export, test, and conduct R&D on these controlled substances.

Watch a short "About Albert Labs" video and hear more of the investment opportunity here ( https://youtu.be/otQezIvmIXI ).

