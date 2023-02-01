Addiction Services Central Ontario and Partners Announce the Opening of the York Region Withdrawal Management Centre

AURORA, ON, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Addiction Services Central Ontario (ASCO), in partnership with Caritas School of Life and the Krasman Centre, with funding from Ontario's Addictions Recovery Fund, is pleased to announce the pilot launch of a new withdrawal management centre in York Region.

In addition to the six publicly funded withdrawal management beds, this centre will also work with a number of community partners to offer expanded services for community members living with substance use concerns, including drop-in programs, peer support, counselling, case management, harm reduction and psychoeducation.

Withdrawal management is a key service in the continuum of care for those seeking addictions treatment. Currently, there are only four publicly funded withdrawal management beds available in York Region. With a population of over 1.2 million and significant wait times to access these services, the York Region Withdrawal Management Centre will help begin to fill a significant gap in addictions treatment services in York Region.

This centre marks an important step in expanding the continuum of equitable, accessible, publicly funded services in York Region. With rates of substance use continuing to increase in Ontario, and across Canada, the launch of this pilot aligns with the Government of Ontario's priorities of expanding addiction programs and services, and ensuring the best quality of care is available for individuals accessing withdrawal management bed-based services.

"ASCO, Caritas School of Life and the Krasman Centre take our collective commitment to providing equitable, high quality and effective addiction treatment services very seriously. We are thrilled to now offer six additional publicly funded withdrawal management beds. We are confident that this new withdrawal management centre will be an important step along the way in the recovery journey of many Ontarians experiencing substance use concerns."

-Penny Marrett, Executive Director

Addiction Services Central Ontario

About Addition Services Central Ontario

Addiction Services Central Ontario (ASCO) has been providing community treatment services, support and assistance to individuals experiencing substance use and/or problem gambling and their loved ones since 1983. ASCO embraces a holistic, biological, psychological, social and spiritual approach to addiction. Our vision is to create a world where all people affected by addictions have the opportunity to heal.

About the Krasman Centre

The Krasman Centre is a consumer/survivor Initiative that offers peer support-based programs, physical hubs and resources for people with lived experience of mental health, substance use and housing challenges, and their family and friends. Krasman Centre serves York Region and the areas of Simcoe County and North Toronto, with drop-in centres in Richmond Hill, Newmarket and Alliston.

About Caritas School of Life

Caritas School of Life is a therapeutic community with a multi-dimensional approach to recovery. Its mission is to support individuals facing the challenges of addiction and mental health concurrent disorders through the healing provided in a day and bed-based therapeutic community program.





