Add Some Sweetness to Your Day: Wendy's New Cinnabon® Pull-Apart is now Available in Canada All Day

Enjoy a Cinnabon® Pull-Apart at breakfast with a Small Coffee for only $5 with Wendy's Canada Fresh for $5 deal.

BURLINGTON, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Wendy's® new Cinnabon® Pull-Apart, a delectable treat is now available all day across Canada at your local Wendy's restaurant. With the success of Wendy's Homestyle French Toast Sticks, an instant fan-favorite, Wendy's continues to lean into sweet menu innovations that Canadians can only find at Wendy's.

"We created a unique spin on a classic cinnamon roll with each ooey gooey bite of deliciousness," said Hayley Kianoff, Manager, International Culinary Innovation at The Wendy's Company. "Pair the new Cinnabon Pull-Apart with Wendy's signature medium-roast hot coffee, uniquely crafted for Canadians or order as Wendy's custom party pack for a sweet treat in your day."

Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Apart is made of warm, buttery dough bites baked together with world-famous Cinnabon® cinnamon and topped with their signature cream cheese frosting.

"We are thrilled to bring the iconic flavors of Cinnabon baked goods to the Wendy's Canada menu," said Dave Mikita, President of International and Retail Channels at GoTo Foods LLC (f/k/a Focus Brands LLC). "This latest innovation is the newest way we are delivering on our commitment to bringing our fans the delicious, bakery-inspired flavors that they crave. Guests are going to love this new offering as the latest edition to Wendy's Canada's menu and giving them even more access to Cinnabon."

Wendy's fresh offerings focus on giving fans better, bolder menu options while building in value where it matters. For the debut of Wendy's Pull-Apart in Canada, fans can satisfy their sweet tooth anytime of day

Cinnabon Pull-Apart & Small Coffee for $5 : Starting Monday, March 25 , Canadian customers can score a Fresh for $5 deal to enjoy the new Cinnabon Pull-Apart with a small hot coffee for only $5 at breakfast.*

Starting , Canadian customers can score a deal to enjoy the new Cinnabon Pull-Apart with a small hot coffee for only at breakfast.* Wendy's Custom Party Pack for $25 : Craving a sweet treat? The Cinnabon Pull-Apart is also available all day in a custom party pack of six for $25 to share. Perfect for office meetings with colleagues or as a treat for the whole family.

Warm, sweet and fun to eat – a Cinnabon Pull-Apart is the perfect treat. Head to your nearest Wendy's, online or via the Wendy's mobile app to try it!

Don't forget to sweeten up your mornings even more by earning Wendy's Rewards on your next order to redeem for FREE Wendy's favourites.** Sign up in the Wendy's app, available in the App Store or on Google Play.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. The first Wendy's restaurant in Canada opened in 1975 and the brand is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen Canadian beef***, freshly prepared salads and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Canada™ and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids™ in Canada program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.ca and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendyscanada, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WendysCanada.

ABOUT CINNABON®:

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. As of December 31, 2023, Cinnabon had more than 1,900 locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

Cinnabon is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, universities, at home or in the office. For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow on Twitter or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon, or visit www.Cinnabon.com.

Cinnabon® is registered trademark of Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC. ©2024 Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC



* Breakfast is served from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. local time. These times may vary based on location. ** At participating Canada Wendy's. Wendy's app download, account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See https://wendys.com/en-ca/rewards for details. *** Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

