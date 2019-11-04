Add Some Sparkle to Your Holiday Shopping at the Seasons Christmas Show

Shop Local at the Makeful Market, Take Part in Seasonal Craft Workshops, See Holiday-Inspired Stage Presentations, and Meet Santa

Fri., Nov. 22 - Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 at the International Centre in Mississauga

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Seasons Christmas Show brings together local artisans, talented food-makers, and DIY craft enthusiasts to offer visitors a one-stop-shop destination to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit. Learn seasonal decor secrets from celebrity stylists appearing on stage at the show, browse through a selection of handmade one-of-a-kind items from almost one hundred local artisans in the Makeful Market, test out your crafting skills at the holiday-themed Makeful Workshops, and don't forget to take a selfie with Santa in front of our giant Christmas tree. The Seasons Christmas Show returns to the International Centre, Mississauga from Friday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 24. Tickets are available now on the Seasons Christmas Show website here.

Continuing its tradition as the best place to find holiday inspiration, the Seasons Christmas Show's main stage features Cityline's trends forecasting expert Lynn Spence who curates her favourite festive finds from the hundreds of vendors taking part in the show.

Celebrity florist, TV personality, and owner of Kate's Garden, Kate Seaver, demonstrates how to create Christmassy Instagram-worthy moments, from tree decorating to floral arrangements.

For the foodie in your life, celebrity chef and author of Dish-Do-Over Jo Lusted will be on-hand to show visitors how to create the ultimate mouth-watering displays for holiday entertaining.

Inspired by the DIY Makeful TV channel, the Makeful Market offers attendees a curated shopping experience and a chance to purchase unique one-of-a-kind handmade gifts and stocking stuffers from passionate local artisans. From gourmet chocolate bars to espresso face cream, soy candles, eco-friendly jewelry, edible ornaments and more, visitors can shop, taste and experience the best the season has to offer.

With the DIY maker culture booming across the GTA, the Seasons Christmas Show's Makeful Workshop offers attendees the opportunity to experience a range of hands-on holiday-themed craft sessions, from making burlap wreaths to evergreen table toppers and paper quilled gift tags, visitors can learn a new hobby and show off their artistic creations.

