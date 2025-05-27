AdCellerant Expands to Canada with Powerful, Award-Winning Advertising Platform for Agencies and Media Companies

AdCellerant launches in Canada, bringing award-winning digital marketing tech to local media and agencies. Post this

With this expansion, AdCellerant's full digital advertising solutions are now available to Canadian Media Organizations and Agencies. Local businesses across Canada will benefit from advanced, results-driven digital marketing delivered through their trusted Media Partners and powered by AdCellerant's best-in-class technology platform.

"Expanding into Canada is a natural evolution of our mission to empower local media and small businesses," said Brock Berry, CEO and Co-Founder of AdCellerant. "There's a growing demand in the Canadian market for innovative, automated advertising solutions, and we're excited to deliver exactly that."

AdCellerant has established its headquarters in Calgary, one of the country's fastest-growing hubs for innovation and technology, to anchor its Canadian presence.

"Calgary is where innovative companies like AdCellerant come to grow and thrive. Their choice to set up a Canadian headquarters in our downtown core is an endorsement of the tech talent, collaborative business environment, and limitless possibilities that define our city," said Brad Parry, President and CEO of Calgary Economic Development. "As Calgary continues to rise as a powerhouse for digital innovation, AdCellerant is a great addition to the momentum building in the Blue Sky City."

Why Canada Is the Next Frontier for AdCellerant

Canada's digital advertising market is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2025, presenting a significant opportunity for innovation and automation, key pillars of AdCellerant's platform.

George Leith is spearheading AdCellerant's Canadian operations, leveraging decades of experience in digital transformation, sales strategy, and market development.

"Canada is ready for the next generation of digital advertising," said George Leith, president of international partnerships at AdCellerant. "Our technology, paired with Canadian local presence and boots on the ground to support our partnerships, will help media companies and agencies deliver measurable results. I'm thrilled to lead this initiative and bring AdCellerant's value to the Canadian market."

Strengthening Canadian Partnerships With Strategic Leadership

AdCellerant also welcomes Anthony Gallace as the senior director of agency partnerships to further support and accelerate growth in the Canadian market. With a wealth of experience in agency development and partnership strategy, Anthony brings a deep understanding of the Canadian advertising ecosystem. His leadership will be critical in building strong relationships with media companies and agencies, ensuring the successful adoption of AdCellerant's platform across Canada.

In addition, AdCellerant has appointed Todd Roberts as senior business development manager. Roberts brings over a decade of experience in digital marketing, sales, and client relations, with a proven track record of driving business growth and fostering strategic partnerships. His expertise will be instrumental in expanding AdCellerant's footprint in Canada and delivering innovative solutions to partners. Roberts' background in leading business development initiatives will strengthen the company's commitment to building lasting partnerships within the Canadian market.

Proven Success, Global Vision

AdCellerant's expansion into Canada builds on its strong track record of success in the U.S., where its platform serves thousands of partners and advertisers, through automated omnichannel campaign execution, driving growth for Media Companies and Agencies. The company's unique combination of powerful tech, award-winning service, and strategic collaboration has made it one of the most recognized and awarded names in digital advertising.

"Canada is just the beginning," added Shelby Carlson, COO and Co-Founder of AdCellerant. "We're committed to equipping our partners with the tools, technology, localized support, training, and tailored go-to-market strategies they need—wherever they are."

This move establishes a repeatable model for future global expansion, with international growth as a core pillar of AdCellerant's long-term strategy. AdCellerant's white-label platform, built for Media Companies and their SME clients, is now built to scale in any international market.

Connect With Us

Canadian media companies and agencies interested in learning more about AdCellerant's solutions are invited to book a demo . Together, we'll drive growth, efficiency, and success in digital advertising.

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant partners with media companies, agencies, and brands to provide businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, industry-leading training resources, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing , AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customers at the right time. Harnessing an easy-to-use and nimble advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey, from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation to campaign launch and campaign performance, within a single platform.

Media Contact

Meghan Brito, SVP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE AdCellerant LLC