Adastra recognized as the winner of the 2020 Microsoft Canada Commercial IMPACT Award

TORONTO, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Adastra, a global leader in Data Management and Analytics, is proud to announce it has won the 2020 Microsoft Canada Commercial Impact Award. This was Adastra's 2nd year in a row being recognized for their work in the commercial space. These annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians, aligned their efforts with customer excellence, and who have created innovative solutions leveraging Microsoft products, services and technology.

"Being recognized for the second year in a row as Microsoft's Commercial Impact award recipient is a true reflection of Adastra's collaboration and growth with Microsoft over the past several years as well as our ability to continually deliver transformative solutions, across multiple industries and technologies." Says Darren Edery, CEO of Adastra North America. "As our strategic alignment deepens, our common focus on customer innovation, as well as the diversity of our styles and strengths, are all playing key roles in our mutual success. We are excited about the scaling impact Adastra and Microsoft have delivered together on the Canadian ecosystem and we look forward to another year of incredible success."

While the advanced technological ecosystem, market presence and partner network are important aspects of the collaboration, the secret ingredient is Adastra's and Microsoft's genuine and mutual interest for joint customer success. The technological opportunities are endless when values and business goals align.

Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 18 categories on July 22, 2020 at the first-ever virtual Microsoft Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.

Adastra was recognized for delivering innovative end-to-end solutions that drive digital transformation with organizations such as Magna, Teck Resources, Fleet Complete, Just Energy, to name a few. Adastra's expertise with user experience and design, Data and AI, DevOps and more, all reinforce the strength of Microsoft's technology, helping clients implement critical solutions from modern platform migration to democratized business intelligence.

As well as delivering at a client-level, Adastra has collaborated closely with Microsoft to support in the development of their emerging AI & Analytics engine, through product team and early adopter enablement. They have proven the value of the differentiating platform across multiple industries, leading go-to-market efforts with accelerators and in-depth expertise.

"We are honoured to recognize Adastra for the Commercial Impact Award at this year's IMPACT awards," said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Canada. "Even throughout a challenging year, Adastra has proven to be an outstanding partner committed to the highest levels of innovation and customer excellence empowering organizations across Canada with industry-leading solutions to achieve more."

Adastra Corporation is a Gold certified partner with competencies in Cloud Platform and Data Analytics and is on track to achieve Expert MSP status by EOY.

Since 2000, Adastra has been helping global organizations accelerate innovation, improve operational excellence, and create unforgettable customer experiences, all through the power of their data. By providing cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud, Digital and Governance services and solutions, Adastra helps enterprises leverage data that they can control and trust, connecting them to their customers – and their customers to the world.

Microsoft Inspire provides Microsoft's partner community with access to key marketing and business strategies, leadership, and information regarding specific customer solutions designed to help partners succeed in the marketplace. Microsoft Inspire provides partners with informative learning opportunities covering sales, marketing, services and technology.

