AdaptDx Pro by MacuLogix Has Received a Medical Device Licence by Health Canada

The next generation of dark adaptation testing features a wearable headset and an artificial intelligence-driven onboard technician.

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- MacuLogix™, Inc., a company that equips eye care professionals with the instrument, tools and education needed to effectively diagnose and treat patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), announces that Health Canada has issued a medical device licence for the AdaptDx Pro™ dark adaptometer and the device is now available for purchase in Canada (through LUVO Medical Technologies Inc.) and through a distribution partner Clarion Medical Technologies.

"The AdaptDx Pro is changing the future of AMD by eliminating barriers to diagnosis and management," says MacuLogix Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gregory Jackson, Ph.D.

The company's original AdaptDx™ table-top dark adaptometer has been used by more than 1,000 US eye care professionals to help identify and monitor AMD. The new AdaptDx Pro includes all the functionality of the company's table-top unit. As a self-contained wearable headset, the AdaptDx Pro requires no dark room or external computer and features an artificial intelligence-driven onboard technician named Theia™. Theia communicates in local languages (including English and Canadian French) and facilitates a reliable testing experience using automated instructions and adaptive feedback spoken directly to the patient.

"The ability to detect the earliest biomarker of AMD will help Canadian eye care providers to better manage the growing numbers of the disease," says Bryan Gosse, Director of Vision at Clarion Medical Technologies. "We are excited to be in a position to bring this advancement to the Canadian market."

About MacuLogix™

MacuLogix, Inc. equips eye care professionals with the instrument, tools and education needed to effectively diagnose, manage and treat patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD). By leveraging the science of dark adaptation through its AdaptDx® and AdaptDx Pro™ guided by Theia™, MacuLogix is working to eliminate preventable blindness caused by AMD—a chronic, progressive disease that impacts over 170 million people worldwide and goes undiagnosed in 25 percent of patients. Dark adaptation functional testing technology from MacuLogix enables eye care professionals to detect, monitor and treat AMD three years before it can be seen clinically. MacuLogix also provides each customer with in-practice training and treatment best practices to support the implementation and optimization of dark adaptation testing. Visit www.maculogix.com for additional information.

About Clarion Medical Technologies Inc.

Clarion Medical Technologies is one of Canada's largest medical companies. Since 1989, Clarion has focused on delivering innovative solutions for Vision, Urology, Gynecology, ENT and Aesthetic markets by sourcing high performance, best in class products. By harnessing innovative technologies, the talents of their people and the expertise of their partners, Clarion delivers advanced solutions that help improve the quality of healthcare. Their products and services include laser technologies, diagnostic equipment, skincare, dermal fillers, intra-ocular lenses, laser fibers, clinical education, laser safety, and technical support.

