Adaptavist's Reinventing Work Study reveals 'Cost of Working' Crisis

Inflation, increased workloads, mental health and the need for flexibility and control are key influencers for Canadian employees deciding between hybrid and in-office futures

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- Adaptavist , the leader in digital transformation technology and services, today revealed the findings of its Reinventing Work Report , which provides insight on the state of work in our ever-changing, post-pandemic world. The research, gathered from close to 3,500 Canadian, US, UK, and Australian respondents, shows how workers are shaping the new workplace by sharing their views on issues including: hybrid vs. in-office work life, productivity, collaboration and isolation, communication tools, health and well-being, and the future of work.

For the more than 500 Canadian employees surveyed, these issues coupled with inflation and cost of living increases, have created a new 'cost of working' crisis that affects not only where they work, but how. While some reports have highlighted the cost of working from home, according to Adaptavist's Reinventing Work Report, nearly half of Canadian employees now worry about the additional costs of returning to the office full-time, above other issues like office politics or distractions. The trepidation is understandable as food and gasoline prices remain high across Canada. In addition to wanting more vacation days and flexible work hours, 25% of workers noted that free food and beverages would be an enticing perk to help get them into the office more frequently.

"The transformation of work over the last few years has been long lasting, but will also continue to evolve," said John Turley, Head of Organizational Transformation at Adaptavist. "Just as employees have grown accustomed to questioning the level of flexibility and freedom their organization provides, they're now understandably considering the costs associated with heading back to the office, working from home or some combination of the two. Whether these costs are mental, emotional or financial, employees and employers will need to find a new equilibrium between business as usual and the way people want to work now—one that supports wellbeing as well as creating value for customers."

While the price of returning to the office has become a concern, Canada is seeing a shift in hybrid vs. in-office work options with 55% of workers indicating they are back in the office full time (or never left) while 28% say they have a hybrid set up. Even fewer respondents—just 17%—say they are fully remote. The rationales behind these shifts can be contradictory and complex. While some employees have been asked to return to the office by management (57% do not have the option to work remotely), many are choosing to go back due to loneliness and isolation. The vast majority of survey respondents (86%) said in-person connection with colleagues is important or critical. Yet, many employees (48%) also believe they are at peak productivity in a hybrid environment and a further 40% say they are too overwhelmed with work to talk to their colleagues anyway—which could be a nod to the 'quiet quitting' movement.

Worries of a Recession-Driven Work Reset

While employees have been in the driver's seat for the past year, calling the shots concerning remote work, an employment 'reset' has begun, with many employers demanding a return to the office. Whether fueled by the looming recession or a need for control, 42% of Canadian workers said the reset would likely eliminate essential workplace freedoms. Some of these freedoms enjoyed in hybrid or remote work setups have enabled about 1 in 5 Canadian workers to accept an additional job or take on extra paid work. Losing this supplemental income with a full-time return to work would likely be difficult as nearly 64% of employees taking on second jobs report earning more than $7,500 annually through their side hustle.

Reimagining the Future of Employment

The last two-plus years cemented for Canadian employees that the workplace has changed forever, and has opened the door for them to consider additional, progressive ways to improve their work futures. While a majority of employees (60%) admit they are now working about the same hours as they were working pre-pandemic, over 56% said it's time to eliminate the 40-hour workweek. Almost half (49%) believe the best flexible work option would be a four-day workweek, with one-fifth (21%) saying their employer has already given them that option. Further interest in redefining work can be seen in how employees feel about the state of productivity measures today. Most workers (58%) believe it's time for companies to measure employee productivity based on the quality and output of work rather than the number of hours worked.

Tools Still Lacking, Especially for Asynchronous Workers

Another contradiction can be found when it comes to communication and productivity tools. Canadian workers frequently experience tool fatigue, even though they don't always identify it as such. More interestingly, asynchronous workers experienced tool fatigue at a higher rate than non-asynchronous workers (40% vs. 27%). Close to half of employees (44%) said they lose time during the day due to task switching and 35% note their organization has too many tools that perform the same function. Email (38%) remains the communication method employees use the most at work, followed by in-person talking (14%), and phone calls (14%). Only 10% of workers use collaboration tools such as Slack as their primary communication method. However, those asynchronously working within larger companies (250+ employees) were much more likely to make use of these tools (almost 20% more likely). These employees said that Microsoft Teams (69%) and Zoom (46%) are essential tools for work collaboration.

