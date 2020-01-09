ADAMA's Thank A Retailer Contest Returns for a 4th Year

"Ag retailers support our rural towns and economies across Canada," said Cornie Thiessen, General Manager ADAMA Canada. "Thank A Retailer is our way of showcasing the positive impact retailers have on the communities they serve while contributing to worthwhile causes in their regions.'"

Registration opened January 8, 2020 and can be completed online at thankaretailer.ca. Members of the public can join a registered retailer's team to earn points on their behalf from January 20th to February 17th. The total number of points accrued will account for 100% of the judging criteria.

2019's contest saw ag-retailers take home prizes of $15,000 each to support initiatives in their communities including:

Olds Fertilizers and Sundre Soil Services of Olds, AB , who supported the Sundre Hospital Futures

, who supported the Horizon Fertilizers LTD of Bruno, SK , who supported The Bruno Artificial Ice Project

, who supported SJ Agronomy Services Inc. of Miami, MB who supported the Lloyd Orchard Community Arena

This year's contest is open to ag retailers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Participants will earn points for their chosen retailer through various activities. Bonus points will also be available in a variety of ways including through social media and presence at ag trade shows. In addition, participating growers will be given the opportunity to win cash prizes at various points throughout the contest.

"Now in its fourth year, the Thank A Retailer contest has provided needed support to the communities of outstanding ag retailers," said Jodi Starodub, Demand Creation Manager at ADAMA Canada. "We are excited to see how retailers will be recognized in 2020 and wish good luck to all participants."

The entire ADAMA team looks forward to doing more for Canadian ag retails and the communities they support.

To nominate an outstanding retailer in your town and learn more about the contest in visit thankaretailer.ca.

SOURCE ADAMA Canada

For further information: media may contact: Jodi Starodub, Demand Creation Manager, (204) 250-8911, [email protected]