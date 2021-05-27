ADAMA Launches New SORATEL™ Fungicide Powered by New ASORBITAL™ Formulation Technology

WINNIPEG, MB, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - ADAMA is proud to introduce SORATEL™, a new fungicide engineered to protect Canada's most important crops from disease. SORATEL™ is registered for use on canola for sclerotinia control, wheat and barley for fusarium, and a variety of other crops and diseases. SORATEL™ contains prothioconazole, one of the most trusted actives, and is powered by the new ASORBITAL™ Formulation Technology, a novel proprietary formulation technology that delivers improved penetration efficiency and excellent systemic movement in the plant.

ASORBITAL™ Formulation Technology was created in response to Canadian farmers' expressed desire for innovation in disease control. ADAMA listened carefully in order to fully understand the challenges they face, then went to work to deliver against their specific needs. The result: a new formulation technology that combines a unique mix of solvents and surfactants that helps increase efficacy while reducing environmental impact. This means more protection can get into the plant faster, with less run off and environmental degradation. With Mother Nature being so unpredictable, and the spraying window being so small, this technology is a breakthrough for Canadian farmers.

"SORATEL is a great solution, not only because it's a leading molecule, but because of the advanced delivery system" says Cornie Thiessen, General Manager, ADAMA Canada. "SORATEL also provides preventative and corrective activity against disease infections, and as it is a pre-mixed formulation there is no need to add an external adjuvant".

Reflecting ADAMA's commitment to make things simpler for their customers, SORATEL will not be combined with any grower programs or bundled offers, making it a simple economical choice for everyone who wishes to use it.

To learn more about SORATEL and see the full portfolio of ADAMA fungicides, visit: https://www.adama.com/canada/en/crop-protection/fungicides/soratel-

About ADAMA

ADAMA is a global leader in crop protection, providing solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. ADAMA has one of the widest and most diverse portfolios of active ingredients in the world, state-of-the art R&D, manufacturing and formulation facilities, together with a culture that empowers our people in markets around the world to listen to farmers and ideate from the field. This uniquely positions ADAMA to offer a vast array of distinctive mixtures, formulations and high-quality differentiated products, delivering solutions that meet local farmer and customer needs in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com/Canada and follow us on Twitter® at @ADAMA_CAN

Listen > Learn > Deliver



SOURCE ADAMA Canada

For further information: media may contact: Jodi Starodub, Demand Creation Manager - Canada, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Canada Ltd., [email protected]