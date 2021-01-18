ADAMA Announces the Launch of New EMPHASIS Pre-Seed Solution

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - ADAMA is introducing EMPHASIS to their growing portfolio of pre-seed burn-off solutions. Created with the needs of Canadian farmers in mind, the co-pack of active ingredients carfentrazone and bromoxynil was developed to help them overcome their greatest weed challenges.

Volunteer canola ranks in the top 5 most abundant weeds in Western Canada. Because it germinates at low temperatures well ahead of the planted crop, it can have a significant impact on yield. EMPHASIS along with glyphosate can be applied before wheat, barley, oats and canola to control volunteer canola along with a variety of other yield robbing weeds.

Working from the largest library of actives in the world, ADAMA has created a resistance management tool with the introduction of EMPHASIS. When used with glyphosate, EMPHASIS combines three modes of action that create a versatile and effective pre-seed burn-off solution. The three actives, Group-14 carfentrazone, Group-6 bromoxynil and Group-9 glyphosate, work together to deliver full spectrum control on weeds, including those resistant to other herbicide technologies.

"Pre-seed burnoff solutions such as EMPHASIS provide both an optimal environment for crops to grow and make it easier for the crop to compete as the season progresses, saving both time and money on in-season herbicide applications," Rob Bahry, Development & Research Manager at ADAMA. "Establishing a weed-free environment early in the growing stages ensures that the crop is not fighting for sunlight, moisture, nutrients and other essential resources."

ADAMA is proud of the portfolio they are developing. EMPHASIS, along with HOTSHOT, PRIORITY, SQUADRON II, BROMOTRIL 2,4-D and INVOLVE give Western Canadian farmers options to create the best pre-seed burnoff solution for every field.

To see the full portfolio of ADAMA pre-seed burn solutions, visit ADAMA.com/canada/en/pre-seed

Listen. Learn. Deliver.

About ADAMA

ADAMA is a global leader in crop protection, providing solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. ADAMA has one of the widest and most diverse portfolios of active ingredients in the world, state-of-the art R&D, manufacturing and formulation facilities, together with a culture that empowers our people in markets around the world to listen to farmers and ideate from the field. This uniquely positions ADAMA to offer a vast array of distinctive mixtures, formulations and high-quality differentiated products, delivering solutions that meet local farmer and customer needs in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com/Canada and follow us on Twitter® at @ ADAMA_CAN

SOURCE ADAMA Canada

For further information: media may contact: Jodi Starodub, Demand Creation Manager - Canada, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Canada Ltd., [email protected]