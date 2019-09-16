Adam Lundin Appointed President and CEO and Ron Hochstein Joins Board

"The Josemaria copper-gold asset is a world class resource," commented Ashely Heppenstall, Company Chairman. "We expect the feasibility study to be completed by mid year 2020, which I believe will confirm the technical and financial viability of this project. We are putting together a management team and board with the capability to develop Josemaria and are pleased to welcome Adam Lundin to head up the Company. The focus over the forthcoming months at Josemaria will be to replicate the development success of Lundin Gold."

Dr. Wodzicki has held the position of President and CEO of Josemaria Resources (formerly NGEx Resources Inc.) since 2009, following the Company's acquisition of Suramina Resources Inc. and Sanu Resources Ltd. During his time with Josemaria, Dr. Wodzicki has led the teams responsible for some of the Lundin Group's most significant grass roots exploration discoveries, including Los Helados, Josemaria and Filo del Sol. Wojtek is also responsible for the unlocking significant shareholder value during his tenure with the company, where he and his teams strategically spunout some of the Company's assets into separate public companies – Filo Mining, with Filo del Sol; and NGEx Minerals Ltd., with Los Helados. Under Wojtek's leadership at Josemaria, the Company found approximately 28 billion pounds of copper, 22 million ounces of gold and 150 million ounces of silver.

Ashley Heppenstall further commented, "I would like to thank Wojtek for all his efforts at Josemaria over recent years. Wojtek and his exploration team have had numerous successes in finding world class assets such as Josemaria. As CEO of NGEX Minerals, I am sure Wojtek will continue to discover further world class mineral resources."

The Company also wishes to announce that Mr. Ron F. Hochstein has been appointed to the Josemaria Resources Inc. Board, effective September 16, 2019. Mr. Hochstein, a Professional Engineer, has worked with the Lundin family directly and as a consultant for over twenty years, and has been involved with a number of companies, in either a senior executive management or directorship capacity for a majority of this time. Currently, Mr. Hochstein is the President and CEO of Lundin Gold, a near-term gold-producing company whose key asset is the Fruta del Norte gold deposit - one of the next major gold mines currently being developed and which can expect first gold in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Josemaria is focusing its efforts on bringing the Company to a development decision and feels confident that it has a very strong and complimentary team in place to advance the Company in this direction. Mr. Hochstein replaces Mr. Pablo Mir, who has stepped down from the Board. Mr. Mir will continue as a key advisor to the Board.

Josemaria Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company focused on advancing the development of its wholly-owned Josemaria copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, BC. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the trading symbol "JOSE".

