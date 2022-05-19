Adam Deffett named President of iHealthOX

Prior to joining iHealthOX, Mr. Deffett was the VP Capital Markets and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Ketamine One, a provider of mental health therapy through a network of clinics in North America. In November 2021, the company partnered with iHealthOX to provide its patients with access to iHealthOX's online mental health services. At iHealthOX, Mr. Deffett will focus on continuing the rapid momentum iHealthOX has made in product development and securing new contracts, while also building out governance, strategic partnerships and funding growth.

"As a leading provider of comprehensive wellbeing and mental health solutions for government, organizations and companies, iHealthOX understands the new consumer healthcare experience," says Deffett. "While the challenges we face with mental wellbeing following the pandemic are greater than ever, thankfully this has also helped create greater awareness of these issues. I look forward to iHealthOX playing a pivotal role in destigmatizing mental health and increasing accessibility to mental health and wellness treatment."

"We're pleased to welcome an experienced business leader like Adam, who shares our passion for making mental health care services more accessible to employers and individuals across North America," says Terri Storey, Co-Founder and CEO, iHealthOX. "As the demand for consumer health care platforms continues to accelerate among employers, retailers, pharmacies and families, we identified the key leadership and management skill set we wanted to support the next phase of our development. With Adam's two decades of experience in governance, strategy, M&A, digital transformation and innovation through commercialization, iHealthOX is ideally positioned for success and continued growth in the health care sector."

About iHealthOX

iHealthOX is a health and wellness benefits company for employers that is revolutionizing the delivery of primary and mental health care in Canada by using data and advanced technologies to turn healthcare costs into a high value investment. Through holistic health care plans that use apps, surveys, self-serve digital courses, and personal health coaches to monitor the health of employees and their families, iHealthOX is transforming health care from a reactive to proactive health care benefit that reduces absenteeism and increases employee productivity. For more information, please visit www.ihealthox.com

SOURCE iHealthOX

For further information: Greg Descantes, O: 604-646-3564, M: 604-417-1379, [email protected]