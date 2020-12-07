Acuva™ SOLARIS handheld disinfecting wand passes Validation Testing against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

The SOLARIS wand, the first of a number of new innovations being developed by Acuva in response to the global pandemic, is a portable and rechargeable UV-LED disinfection device that fits in your pocket. It delivers powerful chemical-free disinfection performance which achieves an efficacy rate of >99.9% against viruses and bacteria, including all Corona viruses. Using the Solaris device, users can safely disinfect high-touch non-porous surfaces.

"My personal ordeal with COVID-19 earlier this year gave me time to think about others facing this ruthless virus," said Manoj Singh, CEO of Acuva. "We decided to join the fight against COVID-19 by doing what we do best. We applied the same key principles used in our signature approach to UV-LED disinfection system design towards the creation of new products to help mitigate the spread of the virus."

Featuring high-intensity germicidal UV energy, the device is thoughtfully designed for efficacy, portability, safety and ease of use. Its battery charges with a common USB-C cable so users can easily connect it to any USB port to recharge.

The SOLARIS includes a number of features to ensure safe operation, including visible blue light mapping to indicate the area being disinfected. It opens to a wide 270-degree angle to allow for faster and easier disinfection of contoured and difficult to reach surfaces, in comparison to typical sanitizing practices and cleaning solutions. A built-in sensor prevents any accidental user hand exposure to UV. It also includes a built-in timer and a power button that requires double-click activation as a child-lock function.

The Acuva™ SOLARIS is available for purchase at www.acuvastore.com. For product inquiries, please visit www.acuvatech.com.

About Acuva Technologies

Acuva is a Burnaby-based clean technology company focused on delivering advanced water, air and surface disinfection systems using leading-edge, proprietary UltraViolet Light Emitting Diode (UV-LED) technology developed in conjunction with the University of British Columbia.

Media assets, including photos of the Acuva™ SOLARIS and the Validation Report are available here: https://bit.ly/AcuvaSolarisValidation

SOURCE Acuva Technologies

For further information: Interview opportunities with Manoj Singh, President & CEO of Acuva Technologies, are available upon request. For more information, please contact Romina Puno at [email protected] or +1.778.222.1757.

Related Links

http://www.acuvatech.com

