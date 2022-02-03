The auction winners, Luc Girard and Geneviève Hardy were aware the proceeds were destined for Make-A-Wish Canada, a long-time partner of the Honda Canada Foundation. Knowing the wonderful work and impact Make-A-Wish has on children with critical illnesses, they did not hesitate to do their part by making this record setting donation.

"Having young children of our own, we can see that wishes can help grow, flourish and create hope. We are happy to be able to help many children have their wishes come true," says Ms. Hardy.

"The strength of our partners gives way to unique moments like this one," said Lyanne Goulin, Interim CEO, Make-A-Wish Canada. "We are so grateful to Mr. Girard and Ms. Hardy for this transformative gift that will have a direct and immediate impact on our mission. As a result of COVID-19, thousands of wishes are now waiting and donations like this help to make sure that when safer times occur, no child must wait for their already delayed wish."

The Auction

The donation plan took root in 2021 when members of the Acura Canada team decided to auction a 2022 NSX Type S – the company's limited-edition supercar. The goal was to offer a Canadian automotive enthusiast a chance at the exclusive VIN 001, 1 of just 15, NSX Type S supercars available in Canada. All proceeds of the auction would be given to Make-A-Wish Canada for their role in granting the wishes of children and making their dreams come true.

"When we came up with the idea to auction off one of our most exclusive supercars ever, we really had no idea what to expect," said James Marchand, Assistant Vice President, Acura Canada. "It soon became clear that someone was going to do something truly amazing, and we were ecstatic and floored by the result. In a matter of hours, over $300,000 had been raised to help bring smiles to children's faces as their wishes come true. We want to thank Luc and Geneviève for their extremely generous donation, and we know they will love their new NSX."

