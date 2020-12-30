AcuityAds Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), announced today that it has filed its final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Shelf Prospectus is valid for a 25-month period, during which time the Company may issue common shares, preferred shares, subscription receipts, debt securities, warrants, units, or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities"). The specific terms of any offering under the Shelf Prospectus will be established in a prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering. The Securities may be offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined at the time of sale and, subject to applicable regulations, may include "at-the-market" transactions, public offerings or strategic investments.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward looking statements, and include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds of the offering and the expecting timing for closing the offering. These statements reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management of AcuityAds. Forward looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. A number of factors, including those risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in AcuityAds' Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 could cause actual results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

For further information: Tal Hayek, Chief Executive Officer, AcuityAds Holdings Inc., 416-218-9888, [email protected]; Jonathan Pollack, Chief Financial Officer, AcuityAds Holdings Inc., 416-218-9888, [email protected]; Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc., 416-644-5081, [email protected]

