AcuityAds Expands East Coast Canadian Team Following Strong Growth in the Region

QUEBEC, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSXV: AT) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its east coast Canadian team following tremendous growth in the region.

Sophie Denault, who has been acting as Account Director for AcuityAds in this region has been promoted to Head of Sales for Eastern Canada.

Before joining AcuityAds in 2015, Mrs. Denault accumulated years of experience in digital media, notably at Rogers Media as Digital Supervisor and National Account Director. She also acted as Media Consultant at Yellow Pages for more than 7 years.

"Since her arrival at AcuityAds, Sophie has impressed us by her professionalism and strong capabilities in the digital world. Her knowledge of the industry, passion and dedication make her the absolute ideal candidate to lead our east coast Canadian efforts. Over the years she has demonstrated true leadership and amazing business accumen, resulting in the tremendous growth that we have seen in this region," commented Warren Jansons, VP of Sales in Canada for AcuityAds.

In the past year, the region has seen over 400% growth. Anticipating that this trajectory will continue and accelerate, Sophie's promotion marks an important moment for the Company as it expands its east coast team.

Newly appointed Geneviève Landry will begin as Account Director. Ms. Landry will focus her efforts on sales development within the Quebec territory.

Geneviève brings more than 10 years of sales and client relations experience, 7 of those years in the digital media industry. Previously Ms. Landry worked at Groupe DAC and Yellow Pages as Account Manager and Director of Customer Experience.

"The Account Director position is a perfect fit for Geneviève's strengths and experience. She is not only determined but enthusiastic and will be a driving force behind the continued growth of AcuityAds," comments Sophie Denault, Head of Sales, Eastern Canada. "I am convinced that she will bring invaluable improvements to our ability to achieve client objectives because of her strengths in business growth and expertise with client relations."

Geneviève Landry and Sophie Denault will also be supported by Caroline Saey, Senior Account Manager in Quebec.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention™ throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

