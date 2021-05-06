AcuityAds Announces Partnership with Contextual Intelligence Leader GumGum

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), the technology leader in consumer journey based advertising automation, today announced a partnership with GumGum, the global leader in contextual intelligence, to integrate their Verity solution for brand safety and contextual intelligence into the illumin platform.

The combination of illumin's leading advertising automation technology, with GumGum's proven contextual intelligence will be a first-of-its-kind solution for advertisers in the digital world. As the industry moves towards a cookieless future and heightened data privacy, new-age contextual targeting is reemerging as a critical component to the future of digital advertising. GumGum has over a decade of experience in building sophisticated contextual intelligence solutions and their leadership in the space will support the illumin platform to continue to deliver market-leading and timely solutions that address its advertisers needs.

"Our integration of the Verity solution will further enhance the illumin technology by providing advertisers with access to sophisticated contextual intelligence tools," said Andrey Feldman, Vice President of Products at AcuityAds. "This partnership is an example of how illumin is working to redefine the industry as advertisers navigate the consumer journey using our cutting-edge technology."

Advertisers using illumin will be able to leverage the contextual intelligence solution for brand safety, contextual segments, keywords, and sentiment to purposefully align their ads with relevant content to drive better ROI and brand recall. In addition, GumGum will be the first provider to offer sentiment analysis in the illumin platform.

"Very few DSPs have integrated new contextual partners over the past two years, so we are thrilled to be integrating into the illumin platform, bringing the new age of contextual capabilities to its users," said Ken Weiner, Chief Technology Officer of GumGum. "Our pilot testing showed exciting results in GumGum's ability to identify safe inventory that is typically marked and blocked as 'unsafe,' discovering a significant number of new opportunities for advertisers to connect with consumers."

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying, and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety, and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers. AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

About GumGum:

GumGum is a global technology and media company specializing in contextual intelligence. For over a decade, we have applied our proven machine learning expertise to extract value from digital content for the advertising and sports industries. Our proprietary contextual intelligence engine uses computer vision and natural language processing technologies to scan text, images and videos when evaluating digital content. Combining our contextual advertising intelligence with proprietary high-impact ad formats, GumGum's advertising solutions deliver industry leading efficiency, accuracy and performance.

Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements



Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events. The Company's client that has been mentioned in this press release has the right to exercise an out-clause right at any time during the advertising campaign.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

