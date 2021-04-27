AcuityAds Announces Collaboration with IAB on Omnichannel Journey Automation Academy

Learning Series Will Be Directed at Brand Marketers and Agency Executives

TORONTO and NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, today announced an exclusive collaboration with IAB to host a learning series through IAB Brand Academy on the topic of Omnichannel Journey Automation. The program that is uniquely tailored for brand marketers and agency executives, will begin on April 29, 2021, followed by three subsequent sessions to be conducted later in the 2021 year.

"IAB is in a unique position to bring marketing executives together for learnings on innovative technologies and approaches to improve the consumer experience. We are excited to bring the first-of-its-kind content on omnichannel journey automation to our membership, in collaboration with AcuityAds. IAB members will find illumin incredibly relevant," commented Sheryl Goldstein, EVP of Member Engagement and Development at IAB.

This Brand Academy series is developed for marketers interested in guiding consumers with real-time intelligence and custom messaging to achieve demonstrable business results. The forums will showcase illumin - the first, omnichannel, journey automation platform in the AdTech industry with successful case studies. The live demonstrations are intended to help participants grasp the inner workings of journey mapping, activation, and insight generation. The Academy forums will be hosted by Seraj Bharwani, Chief Strategy Officer of AcuityAds.

"IAB Brand Academy is a resourceful, education forum that brings timely insights, solutions and best practices highly relevant to the marketing and the advertising community," said Seraj Bharwani, Chief Strategy Officer of AcuityAds. "This series will help marketers learn how to best drive growth through greater control over omnichannel, consumer journeys."

For more information on the IAB Brand Academy Series and how to register, please visit: https://www.iab.com/events/how-to-map-consumer-journeys/.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers.AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

