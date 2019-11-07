AcuityAds Announced as One of Deloitte's Enterprise Fast 15 Award Winners

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX:AT, OTCQX:ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns, received the Deloitte Enterprise Fast 15 award, a new awards category as part of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program. This leadership category recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies in Canada by revenue-growth percentage over the last four years.

"We are extremely pleased to achieve this recognition from a world-class industry leader such as Deloitte and to be in such good company among the top 15 Canadian technology leaders. We want to thank the entire Acuity team for their continued hard work and dedication which has allowed us to be included in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for a 6th consecutive year," said Tal Hayek, Chief Executive Officer of AcuityAds. "Advancements in our technology have encouraged more and more brands and agencies to work alongside Acuity as their programmatic advertising partner of choice. We are excited for what the future holds for our team and stakeholders."

"We're proud to recognize Enterprise Fast 15 winners, the program's newest category. They are amongst the elite of Canada's technology sector, and showcase a level of achievement that makes industry sit up and take notice," said Erica Pretorius, Partner and National Leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "Their passion, integrity and vision define the unique strengths of Canadian innovation. I'm looking forward to how they will change the business and technology landscape in the future."

The Company also announced it ranked on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features three distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50 Ranking, Enterprise Fast 15 category (recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation), and Companies-to-Watch Awards (early-stage Canadian tech companies with the potential to be a future Deloitte Technology Fast 50 candidate). Program sponsors include Deloitte, Bank of Montreal, CBRE, First West Capital, Miller Thompson, OMERS Ventures, 3C and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

For further information: Tal Hayek, Chief Executive Officer, AcuityAds Holdings Inc., 416-218-9888, tal.hayek@acuityads.com; Jonathan Pollack, Chief Financial Officer, AcuityAds Holdings Inc., 416-218-9888, jp@acuityads.com; Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc., 416-644-5081, bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Related Links

https://www.acuityads.com/

