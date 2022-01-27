ACTRA Toronto Announces 20th ACTRA Awards in Toronto On-camera and Voice Nominees

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - ACTRA Toronto is pleased to announce the nominees for the Outstanding Performance on-camera and voice awards. The ACTRA Awards in Toronto will be broadcast on ACTRA Toronto's YouTube channel on Sunday, March 6, at 8 p.m. EST.

Outstanding Performance – Gender Non-Conforming or Female:

Getenesh Berhe as Abrihet in Cinema of Sleep (Inferno Pictures Inc.)

Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue in The Handmaid's Tale, "Milk" (MGM/UA Television)

Amanda Cordner as 7ven in Sort Of, "Sort of a Party" (Sienna Films; Sphere Media)

Kelly McCormack as Darren in Sugar Daddy (Clique Pictures; Violator Films; Floyder Films)

Tamara Podemski as Alison Trent in Coroner, "Spirits" (Back Alley Film Productions; Muse Entertainment Enterprises; Cineflix Studios)

Outstanding Performance – Gender Non-Conforming or Male:

Dayo Ade as Anthony in Cinema of Sleep (Inferno Pictures Inc.)

Emeka Agada as Dylan James in Nurses, "Best Day Ever" (Entertainment One; ICF Films; Piazza Entertainment; Corus Entertainment)

Vlad Alexis as Mike in Lune (Open City Works)

Colm Feore as Gordon in Sugar Daddy (Clique Pictures; Violator Films; Floyder Films)

Thomas Antony Olajide as Dezi in Learn to Swim (Leilani Films; Wildling Pictures)

Outstanding Performance – Gender Non-Conforming or Female Voice:

Angela Asher Dramatic Narration for Silver Cord Trailer (Space Mop)

Tina Jung as Suki in Riders Republic (Ubisoft)

Kimberly-Sue Murray as Gamora in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal; Marvel Entertainment)

Lisa Norton as Poppy in Glowbies, "Excusing Me" (Gallus Entertainment)

Ana Sani as Cleo in Ollie's Pack, "Time Warped/Inspector Ollie Allen" (Nelvana)

Outstanding Performance – Gender Non-Conforming or Male Voice:

Joshua Graham as Sam Whippet in Go, Dog. Go!, "Dog The Right Thing" (Dreamworks; Wildbrain Studios)

Deven Mack as Beast Volk in Dragalia Lost (Nintendo)

Jon McLaren as Star-Lord in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, (Eidos Montreal; Marvel Entertainment)

Anand Rajaram as Beans in Go, Dog. Go!, "Clucky Day/Take Me Out to the Fetch Game" (Dreamworks; Wildbrain Studios)

Rob Tinkler as Phileas in Around the World in 80 Days (Cottonwood Media; Studio Canal; France 3 Cinema; Umedia)

"For our 20th awards and our first with more inclusive award categories, I'm not surprised there are nominations from three member-initiated projects and an historic four voice nominations from the video game world," says ACTRA Toronto President David Gale. "There's much to celebrate in 2022 with star-turn performances from our members on a variety of screens."

Candidates for ACTRA Toronto's juried Outstanding Performance awards are submitted for consideration by ACTRA Toronto members. The nominees and winners are chosen by a select jury of ACTRA Toronto members.

ACTRA Toronto is the largest organization within ACTRA, representing over 15,000 of Canada's 27,000 professional performers working in recorded media in Canada. An advocate for Canadian culture since 1943, ACTRA is a member-driven union that continues to secure rights and respect for the work of professional performers.

