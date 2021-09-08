Actor Victor Garber and Global News's Farah Nasser to host World News Day: The Climate Crisis

Now in its fourth year, World News Day celebrates the power of journalism to effect change. It is presented by The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and the World Editors Forum (WEF), the network for editors within the World Association of News Publishers.

World News Day 2021 will serve as an important means of driving public conversation about the climate emergency and its impact, and draw attention to the importance of global fact-based journalism in reporting on this critical issue.

The flagship virtual event will showcase journalism from around the world, highlighting regional climate change issues, activism and solutions. Registration for the 90-minute event is free, open to a global audience and available in all time zones on Sept. 28.

Featured coverage includes the flooding and wildfires experienced in different regions this past year, the impact of climate change on wildlife, how lockdown affected carbon emissions, examples of youth activism and more. Journalism from the following news organizations will be featured: Al Jazeera English, BBC, CBC News, Deutsche Welle, Global News, The Globe and Mail, The Guardian, National Observer/Indigenous Leadership Initiative, The New Yorker, Reuters, The Sacramento Bee, The Straits Times, South China Morning Post, Thomson Reuters Foundation and Univision.

"Victor Garber is a world-renowned stage, television and film actor," says Bob Ezrin, the legendary music producer who serves as executive producer of World News Day and chair of the 2021 CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting. "Like the characters he portrays, Victor is a person of unique dignity and humanity. He is also a concerned citizen, particularly about the environment, and is someone who understands the power of media and journalism to inform, motivate and effect change."

As for Farah Nasser, CJF president and executive director Natalie Turvey says: "We're honoured to have her back on our World News Day stage. Farah was part of our inaugural event in 2018, speaking to the vital importance of a diversity of perspectives in the news. She cares deeply about bringing Canadians journalism that matters to their lives and communities."

Garber, whose television and stage work has earned a number of Emmy and Tony nominations currently appears in Ghost on Starz and The Orville on Fox. Nasser, an award-winning journalist, was the force behind #FirstTimeIWasCalled and #LivingInColour, two digital series exploring the experiences of marginalized peoples.

In addition to the virtual event, World News Day 2021 also includes a global initiative of more than 300 newsrooms that aims to highlight the importance of reliable, fact-based information in a healthy democracy.

Visit www.worldnewsday.org to find out more about the global campaign and to sign up to watch the virtual show.

The CJF and WEF thank the generosity of sponsor Google News Initiative, supporter Lippo Group and in-kind supporters Global News and CISION.

CISION is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates, and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and its ongoing challenges in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

About the World Editors Forum

The World Editors Forum is the leading global network for editors of news organizations within WAN-IFRA. It is built on a commitment to defend press freedom and promote editorial excellence. It was established more than two decades ago and focuses on building the capacity of newsrooms through training, innovative practices, conferences and sharing of experiences.

