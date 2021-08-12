Activist Beauty Retailer, The Body Shop Canada, launches a national refill program to help action against the global plastic crisis

By the end of 2021, 79% of Canadian store locations will offer refills.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - 45 years ago, The Body Shop's refill service was first developed out of practical necessity. When founder Dame Anita Roddick opened her first store in Brighton in 1976, she refilled her customers' bottles because she simply could not afford new ones and grew up with the mentality to reuse, refill and recycle where possible. 45 years since the first bottle was refilled, The Body Shop is bringing back refills to everyone, with the mission to empower customers to make this sustainable switch easy, convenient, and accessible.

Hilary Lloyd, VP Marketing & Values, North America said: "Our customers have been eagerly awaiting for refills to return to The Body Shop," Lloyd continues, "We're thrilled to be embracing a circular economy approach and provide this sustainable alternative."

The Body Shop recognizes the beauty industry is in urgent need of a makeover. Every year, the sector generates billions of pieces of packaging, most of which is plastic that ends up in landfills or in the ocean. With the crucial help of The Body Shop customers, every individual plays a role in driving this change because every bottle counts. Collectively, The Body Shop and its customers, could save over 25 tons of plastic per year*, and by switching to refill customers could prevent up to 32 plastic bottles from going to waste each year and help prevent up to 2200g of CO 2 from entering the atmosphere.**

From April 2021, The Body Shop has launched an ambitious rollout of refill stations across 400 stores globally and a further 400 stores in 2022. Participating locations in Canada will offer a refillable aluminum bottle, and customers can choose from a selection of the brand's best-loved shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and hand washes. This is their first step in a 5-year plan to roll out refill stations in the majority of their stores across the globe. To learn more about The Body Shop's Refill Program, please visit: www.thebodyshop.com

*Calculation is based on 12 months' forecasted sales (for the period from April 2021 to April 2022) from 500 stores, of refillable products being repurchased in refillable instead of non-refillable 250ml variants.



**Calculation assumes customer switching from The Body Shop 250ml non-refillable plastic bottle variants to the refill variant on 4 formats (Shampoo, Conditioner, Shower Gel & Hand Wash). Then purchasing each of these 8 times per year, which equates to refilling 32 times in a year.

RETHINKING PLASTIC

The Body Shop is committed to being the most sustainable business it can be. As a B Corp™, it lives the highest social and environmental standards for people and the planet. While the brand moves towards its long-term goals for creating zero waste packaging, it's constantly making sure more and more of its packaging is made from plant-based and recycled materials, sourced in a way that drives positive social change. In 2019, the brand launched its Community Fair Trade partnership with Plastics for Change to help tackle the plastics crisis differently. By sourcing Community Fair Trade recycled plastic from Bengaluru, India, the brand helps empower the marginalized waste pickers who work tirelessly to clean up their city's streets. As well as preventing waste from ending up in landfill, the partnership provides workers with a fair price, access to more sanitary working conditions, and the respect and recognition they deserve.

ABOUT THE BODY SHOP INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand and a certified B Corp™. The Body Shop seeks to make positive change in the world by offering high-quality, naturally-inspired skincare, body care, hair care and make-up produced ethically and sustainably. Having pioneered the philosophy that business can be a force for good, this ethos is still the brand's driving force. The Body Shop operates about 3,000 retail locations in more than 70 countries. Along with Aesop, Avon and Natura, The Body Shop is part of Natura & Co, a global, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group that is committed to generating positive economic, social and environmental impact. The four companies that form the group are committed to generating positive economic, social and environmental impact.

SOURCE The Body Shop

For further information: or to schedule an interview with Hilary Lloyd, VP of Marketing and Corporate Responsibility North America at The Body Shop Canada please contact Grayson Klimek, Junior Account Manager, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.thebodyshop.com/en-ca/

