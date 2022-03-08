Active International named one of Canada's 2022 Best Workplaces™ for Women

TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Active International, an independent media agency specializing in Corporate Trade, is proud to announce on International Women's Day that they have been one of Canada's Best Workplaces for Women for the second consecutive year.

Active received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®.

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ in the past year, have a minimum of 15 female employees, and at least 90% of employees must agree that people are treated fairly, regardless of their gender. Great Place to Work determined the BEST based the overall Trust Index score from female employees.

An impressive 63% of Active Canada's senior leadership team and 67% of their front line and mid-level managers identify as women. According to the Great Place to Work's Trust Index report, 93% of people at Active Canada say they feel they are treated fairly regardless of their gender.

"We are witnessing one of the most competitive times for talent our industry has seen," say Kimberly Presnail, SVP Marketing & Culture at Active International Canada. "For the past 10 years at Active we've put a lot of emphasis and resources behind culture and creating an environment where everyone is genuinely encouraged to prioritize their wellbeing and balance their work and life - be it a dad getting home on time to make dinner for the family, a mom coaching their child's sports team, or someone needing to take a no-questions-asked mental health break. Our goal has always been to build an environment where everyone's voices are heard, their contributions are valued, and they can bring their best selves and best ideas to our clients." says Presnail.

As a result, employees stick around. In an industry that experiences turnover upwards of 20-30%, Active's voluntary turnover has remained very low at 5%. Importantly, Active's culture-focus has played an important role in business growth, with topline revenue more than doubling over the past 10 years.

"The industry would not be where it is today without the pivotal contributions of women." says Joanne Crump, recently promoted to SVP Integrated Media at Active International. "As a 25+ year leader in this industry, I take personal accountability to continue to ensure the path for up-and-coming talent is more equitable than it has been."

"Agencies can be a tough place to balance work and life. As both a leader and as I mother it has been so important to work with an organization that supports me in both roles." says Mimi Salviato, recently promoted to SVP Media with Active International.

Active International is also recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures (2019-2021), Best Workplaces in Professional Services (2021), and Best Workplaces in Canada (2021), and Best Workplaces for Wellbeing (UK 2022).

About Active International:

Active International is an independent global media powerhouse specializing in Corporate Trade. Working with Active enables businesses to fund their advertising using their company's own products, assets or services. They place $75 Million in Canadian Media and $1.5 Billion globally. Powered by an award-winning culture of creativity, integrity and customer focus, they help businesses Achieve More. Learn more at activeinternational.ca or find us on LinkedIn, or Twitter at @ActiveIntlCA

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

SOURCE Active International

For further information: Media contacts: Kimberly Presnail, SVP Marketing & Culture, Active International, [email protected], 647.880.5624