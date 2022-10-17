ACTIVE INTERNATIONAL AND THE GORD DOWNIE & CHANIE WENJACK FUND TEAM UP TO UNVEIL MARKHAM'S FIRST LEGACY SPACE

The Legacy Space is a launchpad for learning and an important step in the journey towards reconciliation.

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - In partnership with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF), Active International, a media and asset solutions company, unveils Markham's first Legacy Space.

"The Legacy Spaces program is an opportunity for all organizations to provide education and awareness about Indigenous history and join the collective journey of reconciliation," says Sarah Midanik, President and CEO of the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF). "Creating a physical space in this office reminds us that our ongoing commitment to transformative relationships with Indigenous people is critical. DWF is thrilled to welcome Active International as a Legacy Space partner committed to doing this important work."

"Last year, based on feedback from our employees, we pledged a five-year financial commitment to the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund to further conversations and awareness about the true impact of residential schools," says Andrew Bulmer, President of Active International Canada "It is part of Active International's wider commitment to Diversity Inclusion and Belonging and attracting more under-represented community groups to the media industry through programs like our annual Inclusivity Scholarships with Humber College."

The Active International Legacy Space officially launches on the first day of Secret Path Week on Monday, October 17. Secret Path Week is a national movement commemorating the legacies of Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack and takes place annually from October 17-22. This is a meaningful week as October 17th and 22nd respectively mark the dates that Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack joined the spirit world. As Markham's first Legacy Space, members of the press are invited to hear from Sara Midanik, President/CEO of the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, City of Markham's Mayor Frank Scarpitti, and Active International's President Andrew Bulmer. The event concludes with a group walk commemorating Chanie Wenjack's legacy, as part of Active's Walk for Wenjack fundraiser.

"This Legacy Space represents a launchpad for inclusion and belonging," says Kimberly Armstrong, SVP Marketing & Culture for Active International, "As a company who takes space on Indigenous land, it is vital to support and further conversations around reconciliation. To our team and to all who visit our office, this space serves as a daily reminder to always be learning."

Inspired by Chanie's story and Gord's call to action to build a better Canada, the Legacy Space will become integral to Active International's workplace culture of Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging. It will be a safe space to engage employees, clients, and community members in discussion around Indigenous culture, the true impact of residential schools and steps towards reconciliation.

The space features educational resources and artwork: a portrait of Chanie Wenjack is complemented by prints from Patrick Hunter, and a stunning one-of-a-kind custom designed mural by Tia Cavanagh. Patrick Hunter is a 2Spirit Ojibway artist, graphic designer, and entrepreneur from Red Lake, Ontario. Tia Cavanagh is an Indigenous multi-disciplinary artist who explores understanding through the creative lens of an Indigenous woman drawing upon Indigenous ideologies.

About Active International:

Working with Active International enables you to fund your advertising using your company's products, assets or services. They have over 30 years of experience bringing value and connecting businesses all over the globe. Powered by Corporate Trade, Active helps companies to innovate while they operate to Achieve More. Active is the largest independent Corporate Trade company in the world, backed by a powerful global trading network, approximately 600 employees across 14 countries, and a data-driven media buying powerhouse of approximately $1.6 billion each year. Active's award-winning culture and high employee engagement make Active International a rewarding place to work. For more information visit http://activeinternational.ca

About the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund:

Inspired by Chanie's story and Gord's call to build a better Canada, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. Our goal is to improve the lives of Indigenous people by building awareness, education, and connections between all peoples in Canada.

