Action Canada announces its 2024-2025 Fellows

OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Action Canada today introduces 17 emerging leaders who have been selected for the 2024-25 Fellowship program. This year's Action Canada Fellows come from a broad range of backgrounds, sectors and regions, and will spend the next 10 months exploring one of the country's most critical questions: the future of the resource sector.

Canada's top accelerator of policy leaders, Action Canada offers its Fellows a deepening understanding of the country, while also equipping them with policymaking tools and fostering connections with diverse leaders nationwide. This immersive experience encourages Fellows to engage with grassroots realities on the ground, while also helping hone their leadership skills.

This year's cohort of Fellows will visit four different regions of the country to learn more about local policy challenges and opportunities, as well as distinct cultures, institutions, communities and economies. They are heading to Calgary, Alberta for their first study tour, June 17-22.

In partnership with Indspire, Action Canada is also supporting the development of emerging Indigenous leaders. Five of this year's Fellows are Indigenous, from the Cree, Mohawk, Anishinaabe, Mi'kmaq and Métis nations.

"Action Canada has selected a diverse cohort of Canada's emerging leaders to delve into one of the critical public policy issues facing our country," says Ayesha Harji, alumna and Chair of Action Canada's Board of Directors. "Hailing from a broad range of backgrounds these 17 Fellows will come together in a transformational year to learn more about Canada, themselves, and each other, and will bring their unique perspectives to bear in their exploration of the future of the resource sector."

"On behalf of everyone at Indspire, I'd like to congratulate the new Action Canada Fellows," says Mike DeGagné, President & CEO of Indspire. "The Action Canada Fellowship program is an innovative way of ensuring that generational leadership is fostered in an inclusive manner – one that is already having direct benefits for communities across Turtle Island. We are pleased to be working with Action Canada on this important initiative."

This year's Action Canada Fellows are:

Aaron Joshua Pinto, a Canadian diplomat, currently serves as the Government of Ontario's Trade & Investment Representative in New York, leading efforts to promote Ontario's economic interests in the northeastern U.S. market. With prior experience as a Trade Commissioner at the Consulate General of Canada in New York, he specializes in assisting tech companies with international growth strategies.

Alex Cool-Fergus is a political organizer and climate policy enthusiast in Quebec. Recently appointed as the National Policy Manager at Climate Action Network Canada, she brings experience from roles at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and environmental NGOs in Montréal, Yellowknife, Ottawa and Gatineau. Passionate about climate justice, she has spearheaded numerous campaigns at the federal and municipal levels.

Blake Buckle, a northern Canadian, has diverse experience across private, public, political and post-secondary sectors. He's held leadership roles at Northern Vision Development LP and Yukon University. Currently a Senior Advisor to Yukon's Deputy Minister of Health, he's committed to positive outcomes for Yukoners, and maintains a passionate dedication to northern Canada.

Cody Kenny manages the Planning and Performance team at the First Nations Health Authority and has more than five years of public health experience. Cody is of First Nation descent on his mother's side from Lac Seul First Nation and Euro-Canadian on his father's from Colliers, Newfoundland. He holds a Master's degree in Community Planning and a Bachelor's degree in Human Kinetics.

Cole Nychka is dedicated to enhancing utilities' customer service and facilitating the transition to an affordable, net-zero energy system. He ardently advocates for decarbonizing gas utilities and eliminating associated barriers. Cole is a professional engineer with a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA.

Davis Levine is a designer specializing in service design, public policy and digital government. As the owner of Public/s Design, he champions design's impact in the public sector, collaborating with governments nationally and globally. Currently, he leads product delivery for Alberta Wildfire, having previously served in B.C.'s public service.

Elvis Wong is an entrepreneur and strategist dedicated to equitable prosperity in Canada. As RBC's Director of ESG Advisory, he focuses on financial inclusion, housing and impact measurement. Prior to working at RBC, he founded Innovate Financial Health, scaling technology solutions for vulnerable Canadians. Elvis is a graduate of the Smith School of Business at Queen's University.

Gideon Mordecai, a Research Associate at the University of British Columbia's Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, studies virus ecology, focusing on interactions with hosts and the environment. Originally trained as a marine biologist, Gideon's PhD explored viruses affecting honeybees. His recent work assesses transmission risks to wild Pacific salmon from Atlantic salmon aquaculture in B.C.

Heather Watts, a Mohawk from Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, is a mother and educator. With degrees from Syracuse, Columbia, and Harvard, she champions inclusive education. Currently pursuing a doctorate at the University of Toronto, her research focuses on Indigenous education, while she leads First Peoples Group, promoting Indigenous cultural competency.

Isabelle Godin, raised in Bertrand, New Brunswick, is Assistant Executive Director at Kent Regional Service Commission (KRSC). KRSC offers essential municipal services including land use planning, economic development and public safety. Isabelle's passion for education extends to her presidency at Improvisation New Brunswick and advocacy for LGBTQIA2+ rights.

Jeffrey Collins, a senior policy analyst at the Department of National Defence, hails from Placentia, Newfoundland, and lives in Stratford, Prince Edward Island. An expert in Canadian defence procurement and policy, he's authored two books and teaches at the University of P.E.I. Jeffrey holds a PhD in Political Science from Carleton University; his public service has earned him international recognition.

Linda Tchombé, with extensive experience in customer service and team leadership, assists individuals and organizations in philanthropic projects. Passionate about diversity and science, Linda focuses on women's and immigrant communities' issues in society. With a background spanning insurance, online business and fundraising, she holds an MBA, a PhD in Health Sciences and a diploma in Bioinformatics.

Maxence Joseph, an economist with a Master's degree in Public Affairs from Laval University, specializes in economic development, supporting VSE/SMEs in eastern Quebec. He co-founded the Quebec Local Currency and initiated the Quebec Tool Library project. Maxence holds certifications in corporate governance from Laval and McMaster universities.

Melissa Gladue, Business Development Manager at Futurpreneur Canada, champions Indigenous economic empowerment and community development. She supports Indigenous communities through financial inclusion, literacy training and advocating for accessible credit. With expertise in psychology and business, Melissa fosters Indigenous youth entrepreneurship and influences policies for sovereignty and economic growth.

Tyler Sack, Director of Aquatic Resources & Fisheries Management for the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq, aims to enhance internal collaborations and solutions. Previously, he worked in AI research, communications and capacity development. With degrees in sociology, Tyler is active in Indigenous leadership networks and has been a Sundancer since 2008. Tyler is from the Mi'kmaw Nation, growing up in both Sipekne'katik and Membertou.

Yeon Ju (Lisa) Mah is a leader in AI and innovation, directing a team at Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) and overseeing venture portfolios spanning AI, neuroscience and quantum technologies. Additionally, she's a member of the Commercialization and Partnership Committee for the Acceleration Consortium. Lisa's entrepreneurial drive, resilience and cultural interests define her diverse pursuits beyond work.

Ziana Ahmed, an experienced economist and policy leader, serves as an Advisor to the Executive Director for Canada, Ireland and the Caribbean at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). With a background in federal government roles at Health Canada and Finance Canada, she's contributed to various policy areas, including affordable housing and COVID-19 response measures.

Thank you to our generous partners: Indspire, the Government of Canada, Catherine Donnelly Foundation, Johnson & Johnson and Power Corporation of Canada.

About the Public Policy Forum and the Action Canada Fellowship

The Public Policy Forum is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit think tank, and a registered charity. Our members include a diverse range of private, public and non-profit organizations who share insight on policy challenges and developments. We believe good policy is critical to making a better Canada — a country that's cohesive, resilient, prosperous and secure. Since its inception in 1987, PPF has contributed by researching challenging policy issues, convening roundtables to foster frank and honest dialogue, and celebrating exceptional public policy across Canada.

The Action Canada Fellowship falls under PPF's Academy and is the flagship leadership development and citizenship engagement opportunity within our organization. The Action Canada Fellowship is a 10-month public policy leadership program that aims to enhance emerging leaders' understanding of the country and public policy choices for the future. The Fellowship includes four study tours to different regions in Canada.

