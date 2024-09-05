ACTA Calls on Federal Government to Prevent Disruption to Travel Industry

ETOBICOKE, ON, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Association of Canadian Travel Agencies and Travel Advisors (ACTA) is urging the federal government to engage promptly in facilitating a resolution to avert another significant challenge facing the travel industry. Pilots at Air Canada have recently voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate, which could be enacted as early as September 18 if negotiations with the company fail to result in an agreement.

Air Canada is the country's largest airline, transporting up to 120,000 passengers each day. If its planes are grounded, the repercussions on the travel industry would be devastating, with Canadian consumers, employees, and businesses across the nation also feeling the effects.

"Our members are fielding calls from people across the country and throughout the world concerned about potential disruptions to their long-awaited travel plans and critical business trips. This uncertainty alone threatens our industry's long-term growth. We urge the federal government to take swift action in support of a resolution that will safeguard travel plans and protect our sector's stability.," said Wendy Paradis, President, ACTA

ACTA represents a network of small to large-sized businesses across the country that support the travelling public by providing expert advice and tailored services. For these businesses, a labour disruption at Air Canada would mean significant financial strain and uncertainty, threatening their ability to operate effectively and meet their clients' needs. It is essential that there be no disruption, as these businesses rely on a stable travel environment to thrive and ensure that Canadians can travel safely and with confidence

The prospect of another labour disruption comes just months after significant travel disruptions following other major transportation strike actions.

The ongoing uncertainty is jeopardizing Canada's global reputation as a reliable destination for both leisure and business travel, further threatening the vitality of travel agencies and independent travel advisors from coast to coast.

About ACTA

ACTA is the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies and Travel Advisors, a national member-based trade association that represents the retail travel sector of Canada's tourism industry. Over 12,000 travel advisors across the country work in our member agencies representing more than 80% of the travel business booked through a travel agency and independent travel advisor in Canada.

SOURCE Association of Canadian Travel Agencies and Travel Advisors (ACTA)

(905) 282-9294, [email protected]