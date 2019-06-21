ACT runs Incognito-like ads for anonymous HIV testing.

ACT wanted to let them know about anonymous HIV testing but needed to be discreet. The ads can be found in the most anonymous place on the Internet: Incognito mode. Google Chrome's private browsing mode helps ensure others won't know what we're doing or where we've gone online. While you could be searching for your spouse's birthday gift in Incognito mode, it's more often used for pornography or hookup and dating sites. We wanted to hit our target right when they might go Incognito online for sexual discretion and assure them that they can have that same discretion and anonymity when they get HIV tested.

Unfortunately, Incognito mode is anonymous - so how do we advertise to people in Incognito mode when we can't tell when users are in it? We display the ads on sites that our target demographic might visit in Incognito mode such as Squirt, Pornhub, YouPorn, Spankwire, XHamster, etc. Then we simply asked the question, "Are you Incognito online?" The ads will drive them to a landing page listing all anonymous (or incognito) HIV testing clinics in Toronto.

What if they've never heard of Incognito? Our ads empower them with the knowledge that there is an anonymous and safe way to get educated and informed about HIV online.

About ACT (formerly Aids Committee of Toronto):

Founded in 1983, ACT works to reduce new HIV infections in Toronto and promotes the independence, dignity, health and well-being of people living with HIV and AIDS and those at increased risk of HIV.

