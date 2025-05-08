ACT ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ANNOUNCES FINAL 2025 ANNUAL MEETING DIRECTOR ELECTION RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. (TSX: ACX) ("ACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters presented at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2025 (the "Meeting"), were approved by a majority of votes cast, including the election of all seven (7) director nominees proposed by management. A total of 16,239,272 common shares were voted in connection with the meeting, which represents 47.86% of the issued and outstanding as of the record date. The vote disposition is as follows:

Director Nominee For % Withheld % Daniel B. Adams 14,728,090 94.07 % 928,652 5.93 % Nyimas (Ami) H. Arief 15,096,959 96.42 % 559,783 3.58 % Thomas (Tom) J. Connors 14,727,875 94.07 % 928,867 5.93 % Shuja Goraya 15,091,945 96.39 % 564,797 3.61 % Roderick (Rod) D. Maxwell 14,722,375 94.03 % 934,367 5.97 % Scott Sarjeant 13,578,354 86.73 % 2,078,388 13.27 % Dale E. Tremblay 14,386,733 91.89 % 1,270,009 8.11 %

Mr. Ian Brown did not stand for re-election at the Meeting after serving as a director since 2009 and retired from our board as of the conclusion of the Meeting. We thank Mr. Brown for his excellent and dedicated service and contributions as a director through the years.

We are pleased that again this year our shareholders have strongly endorsed ACT's board of directors, management team, and future growth strategy. We thank all of our shareholders for their ongoing support.

ABOUT ACT ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd., based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). We operate in Canada and in the United States under "Altitude Energy Partners", and in the U.S. under "Discovery Downhole Services" and "Rime Downhole Technologies". ACT's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ACX". ACT is a trusted partner to North American energy companies requiring high performance directional drilling services and related downhole technologies. For more information, visit www.actenergy.com.

