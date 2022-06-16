Acronym Solutions launches Unified Communications as a Service, supporting the communication and collaboration needs of a work from anywhere business environment

"UCaaS boosts productivity and employee responsiveness, so businesses can focus on their growth strategies." Tweet this

UCaaS combines voice, messaging, video calling and meeting features in a single, easy-to-use application. Employees no longer have to scramble to join a video call on one device while sending a customer an email on a different app. UCaaS delivers intuitive and efficient collaboration – anywhere, anytime from one platform – so high-performing teams can deliver value to customers without any of the headaches.

Designed for today's agile businesses, UCaaS provides many other benefits:

Ease of integration. UCaaS integrates seamlessly with more than 100 industry-leading CRM apps with no expensive infrastructure upgrades, third-party integrations or complicated licenses to manage.

Intuitive & scalable. One portal houses all calling and collaboration tools. Scale up or down as the need arises, quickly adding or removing users.

One portal houses all calling and collaboration tools. Scale up or down as the need arises, quickly adding or removing users. Cost-effective. As a fully integrated solution delivered via the cloud, UCaaS is less expensive than traditional telephony with no additional usage or licensing fees. Automatic upgrades ensure businesses always have the latest innovations in technology.

"Remote work is a trend that's here to stay," says John Papadakis, President and CEO, Acronym Solutions. "That's why we're providing our customers with seamless and secure collaboration tools to keep their employees connected to each other and to their customers. UCaaS boosts productivity and employee responsiveness, so businesses can focus on their growth strategies."

Unified Communications as a Service is part of Acronym's full suite of robust solutions that enable digital transformation initiatives and help businesses reach their full potential.

About Acronym Solutions

Acronym Solutions Inc. (formerly Hydro One Telecom) is a full-service Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company that provides a range of scalable and secure network connectivity, cloud and managed IT solutions. We support Ontario-based businesses, large enterprises, service providers, healthcare providers, public sector organizations and agencies, utilities and school boards. We leverage our extensive expertise to design and build customized, fully scalable solutions to help our customers grow their business and realize their full potential. With more than 20 years' experience managing the communications network that enables Ontario's electrical grid, Acronym is uniquely positioned to understand the mission critical needs of any business and deliver the innovative and reliable services that respond to the changing demands of a post-pandemic business environment and support rapid growth and digital transformation initiatives.

Visit our website at https://acronymsolutions.com/ .

