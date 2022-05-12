Acronym Solutions launches Managed IT Services, a comprehensive suite of services to help businesses manage and secure their IT infrastructure and networks

Outsourcing the management and security of IT networks ensures businesses have access to the most current technologies. Tweet this

The complexity of IT systems means that even small changes in performance can result in downtime and a loss of productivity. At the same time, IT development and maintenance costs have exploded. Outsourcing the management and security of IT networks ensures businesses will have continuous access to the most current technologies available without the time and costs involved with staffing and maintaining in-house security and IT management and development teams.

Acronym's Managed IT Services Suite consists of four service categories and over 20 individual offerings that can be purchased individually or bundled to meet the customer's unique requirements.

Secure IT: A managed cybersecurity solution designed to protect an organization's entire network and IT infrastructure – including the cloud and remote devices – from threats and attacks. Secure IT integrates seamlessly into any IT environment and offers multi-layered alternatives and combinations that can benefit businesses of all sizes.

Manage IT: IT systems are complex and in constant operation. Manage IT monitors and troubleshoots IT systems 24/7/365 to ensure they are running properly without any costly service disruptions.

Monitor IT: Monitor IT provides real-time monitoring of an organization's IT infrastructure. By catching and isolating IT issues before they turn into business problems, Monitor IT can boost network performance and employee productivity.

Support IT: Provides 24/7/365 technical support to ensure operations run smoothly. Support IT takes care of everything from desktop and app issues to system-wide outages. Support IT operates in multiple languages, making it an effective solution for businesses with global branches.

"IT environments are becoming increasingly complex, and this trend will continue well after the pandemic," says John Papadakis, President and CEO, Acronym Solutions. "At the same time, businesses are confronted by numerous cybersecurity challenges that extend beyond firewall breaches and into staffing, operational efficiencies and access to technology. That's why businesses are increasingly turning to managed solutions, such as our Managed IT Services Suite. Customers can take advantage of our expertise and mature processes to manage and monitor their complex networks, develop robust policies and procedures and achieve an optimal security posture for today and tomorrow."

Managed IT Services is part of Acronym's full suite of robust solutions that enable digital transformation initiatives and help businesses perform at their full potential.

Acronym Solutions Inc. (formerly Hydro One Telecom) is a full-service Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company that provides a range of scalable and secure network connectivity, cloud and operational solutions. We support Ontario-based businesses, large enterprises, service providers, healthcare providers, public sector organizations and agencies, utilities and school boards. We leverage our extensive expertise to design and build customized, fully scalable solutions to help our customers grow their business and realize their full potential. With more than 20 years' experience managing the communications network that enables Ontario's electrical grid, Acronym is uniquely positioned to understand the mission critical needs of any business and deliver the innovative and reliable services that respond to the changing demands of a post-pandemic business environment and support rapid growth and digital transformation initiatives.

