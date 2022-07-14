Acronym Solutions introduces SIP Trunking, a reliable, scalable voice over IP service that provides cost savings when compared to legacy phone lines

Fixed phone lines don't make sense anymore. They're expensive and can't handle today's distributed workforces. Tweet this

SIP Trunking leverages an existing Acronym data connection to carry voice and data on the same network at a fraction of the cost of legacy phone networks. Businesses also get the flexibility to scale voice sessions up or down to meet their changing needs.

SIP Trunking provides many additional benefits to businesses looking to upgrade their telephone connectivity.

Instant Cost Savings. SIP Trunking is not only less costly per voice channel than legacy phone lines, but it can also deliver savings on toll charges. Acronym's service includes very competitive toll-free and long-distance rates, providing opportunities for even more savings.





"Fixed phone lines don't make sense anymore," says John Papadakis, President and CEO of Acronym Solutions. "They're expensive to support and maintain and weren't designed to handle today's distributed workforces. Businesses need reliable and affordable voice services that are flexible enough to scale up or down at a moment's notice, which is what SIP Trunking provides to our customers."

Along with the recently announced Unified Communications services, SIP Trunking is part of Acronym's Voice & Collaboration portfolio and full suite of ICT solutions that enable digital transformation and help businesses perform at their full potential.

