Acronym Solutions Inc. Announces Expansion into York Region

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Acronym Solutions Inc. ("Acronym" formerly Hydro One Telecom) today announced the extension of its high-speed fibre-optic network into York Region, which will help meet the demand for faster Internet speeds and greater network capacity and extend the reach of its value-added solutions to support the region's growing business marketplace.

Large businesses and smaller organizations alike – including financial institutions, public sector agencies, manufacturers, transport and retail companies, and more – can count on Acronym's high-speed fibre-optic network for fast, dedicated Internet access and high-capacity connectivity. With download speeds of up to 100 Gbps, 24/7/365 support, and a network that spans more than 8,700km across Ontario, businesses in York Region can now access secure and reliable Internet connectivity, along with value-added solutions such as DDoS Shield, Secure SD-WAN, and Network Operations and Field Operations as a Service.

"We're excited to bring high-performing connectivity to businesses in York Region," says John Papadakis, President and CEO, Acronym. "Everyone wins when you provide customers with more choice. It's part of our customer-first approach. As Acronym expands into other markets across the province, we will continue to invest in our network and roll out even more fully managed solutions to support the information and communications technology needs of our customers."

Acronym's full-service information and communications technology solutions can help organizations in York Region digitally transform their businesses and realize their full growth potential in today's connected world.

About Acronym Solutions Inc.

Acronym Solutions Inc. (formerly Hydro One Telecom) is a full-service Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company that provides a range of scalable and secure network connectivity, cloud and operational solutions. We support Ontario-based businesses, large enterprises, service providers, healthcare providers, public sector organizations and agencies, utilities and school boards. We leverage our extensive network expertise to design and build customized, fully scalable solutions to help our customers grow their business and realize their full potential. With more than 20 years' experience managing the communications network that enables Ontario's electrical grid, Acronym is uniquely positioned to understand the mission critical needs of any business and deliver the innovative and reliable services that respond to the changing demands of a post-pandemic business environment and support rapid growth and digital transformation initiatives.

For further information: contact Hydro One Media Relations at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario) or 416-345-6868. Or visit our website at www.HydroOneTelecom.com/Acronym